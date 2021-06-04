Jamie Collins' Absence from OTAs Explained

Detroit Lions linebacker Jamie Collins has not appeared at organized team activities the past two weeks.

Detroit Lions linebacker Jamie Collins is one of the team's veterans that has yet to appear at OTA practices.

Speaking to NFL reporter Albert Breer this week, Collins explained that he has been absent due to expecting the birth of his second son in the not too distant future.

Despite his absence, the veteran linebacker has maintained regular contact with the coaching staff via phone and Zoom calls.

“We talk all the time," Collins told Breer during a recent phone call. "That’s the thing, we just have to put a face with a name now. Being virtual, it’s FaceTime, it’s on the phone, we haven’t been face-to-face yet. And that’s why I’m so excited to get there, meet the guys, have a conversation with them. I’m eager to put a face with a name and get this thing rolling in Detroit. It’s past due, we’re due for a great season this year.”

New defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn recently told reporters that he has a number of ideas to best utilize Collins' skill set.

"Man I'm excited about that player. I go back and watch him when he was in New England and the different spots that he can play in. When you sit there and talk to Jamie, you realize how intelligent he is as a football player," Glenn said last week. "So I have a number of ideas I want to do with him -- put him as a stack backer, put him on the edge, maybe put him at the at zero technique and let him beat some of these centers that are slow-footed."

Collins was drafted by the New England Patriots in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft.

The former Patriot and Cleveland Brown signed a three-year, $30 million deal with Detroit last offseason. It included $18 million in fully guaranteed money.

In 2021, Detroit plans to modify the look of their base defense, as they will reportedly switch to a 3-4 base defense.

