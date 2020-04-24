GM Bob Quinn Explains Why No Trade Took Place

The Lions simply could not pull off the blockbuster trade that would have netted a struggling franchise the draft capital it so desperately needs.

General manager Bob Quinn could not find that willing trade partner, and in the end, the organization selected the prospect they considered the top of their draft board.

Quinn explained early Friday morning via video conference with Detroit media why a trade never materialized.

"Obviously, I know that's a topic of conversation everybody is going to ask and I'll just give you exactly what happened. We had a lot of conversations. We never got a firm offer. No team put anything on the table," Quinn said. "Had multiple conversations with multiple teams. They were kind of fishing around and we were open for business, as you guys know, but nothing was ever put in front of us to evaluate."

He added, "I’ve told you guys a lot that it takes two teams to make a trade. So, unfortunately, we were open and willing to move back a little bit. Felt like we had a group of players that we really liked -- that we could have gotten if we moved back, but we stood pat, took the best player that we felt could help our team, and we’re excited to have Jeff.”

Many have wondered if Quinn actually hindered the trade process by not doing enough to entice a trade from another organization.

Quinn dismissed that notion and stated, "Listen, teams do a very in-depth analysis of your roster and your needs and your contract situations. Not to put down the pundits out there, but the teams know better than the people who are reporting on it, about what teams need and what teams can actually do. So I think we did the best we can."

