Twitter Reacts to Lions Selecting CB Jeff Okudah

Former Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah is now a member of the Lions.

The ex-Buckeye has drawn comparisons to veteran cornerbacks Patrick Peterson and Stephon Gilmore.

"You think about a guy like Jeff Okudah -- Okudah's the shutdown corner," Mel Kiper Jr. said last month on ESPN's NFL Live.

Kiper added, "He's what (Arizona Cardinals) Patrick Peterson was supposed to be coming out of college, coming out of LSU. He's what, you think about, a guy like (Buffalo Bills) Tre'Davious White -- coming out of LSU -- what he's meant to that Buffalo Bills defense. (Okudah is) what (New England Patriots veteran) Stephon Gilmore's meant in the NFL, coming out of South Carolina. Okudah will be expected to be that guy."

Reactions have been mixed, and understandably so.

Okudah is the first cornerback selected in the top five of the NFL Draft in 23 years.

Also, many supporters of the Lions were hoping general manager Bob Quinn would secure additional picks, especially after several trade rumors surfaced just prior to the draft.

Here is a look at some reactions on Twitter to Okudah's selection:

Detroit's other remaining picks

Second round: Pick three (No. 35 overall)

Third round: Pick 21 (No. 85 overall from Eagles)

Fourth round: Pick three (No. 109 overall)

Fifth round: Pick three (No. 149 overall)

Fifth round: Pick 20 (No. 166 overall from Eagles)

Sixth round: Pick three (No. 182 overall)

Seventh round: Pick 21 (No. 235 overall from Eagles via Patriots)

