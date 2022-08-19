Bold Prediction: How LB Malcolm Rodriguez Can Win DROY

Detroit Lions rookie linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez has emerged as a defender the coaching staff are enamored with.

In a meeting that was featured on Hard Knocks, linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard praised the rookies decision-making and steady performance out on the practice field.

"Watch Rodriguez. (Expletive) sick of saying this about a rookie. What y’all want me to do, put him out there first? Because that’s what’s about to happen," Sheppard emphatically told the entire unit. "This is nothing against you Rodriguez, you’re (expletive) playing your ass off dude, but it’s a rookie. I’m doing everything I can not to put him out there first. I’m sick of (expletive) saying it. He’s in the same (expletive) drills y’all were in."

Being drafted in the sixth round of this year's draft, Rodriguez is being considered a steal, based off of his standout performance throughout the first few weeks of training camp.

“He ain’t a first-round pick. He ain’t a second-round pick either," Sheppard said. "He ain’t a third-round pick, he ain’t a fourth-round pick. What (expletive) round did you go?”

The hard-hitting linebacker has also started to gain the attention of the offense, who are battling for yards and feeling the impact of his hits on a daily basis.

"That’s the guy right there. He’s going to be so good in this league. He’s doing everything right. Got the nice mindset," running back D'Andre Swift said, via the Free Press.

"You don’t really see that too much from young rookies. Real mature, attacking it with the right approach," Swift continued. "Real coachable. He’s the guy."

If he is able to earn the nod as a starting linebacker, the 23-year-old linebacker will immediately become among the featured players of the defense, only behind rookie Aidan Hutchinson.

Micah Parsons was able to take down the award for the Dallas Cowboys in 2021. In 16 games played, he recorded 84 combined tackles, 30 quarterback hits, 20 tackle for loss and 13 sacks.

While the sack tackles might not come early in his career, Rodriquez has the potential to be the breakout player in the NFL, if given the opportunity.

Several draft analysts noted in the pre-draft process that his transition from "read to flow" was impeccable.

His knack for finding the football shows up daily on film being reviewed by the coaching staff.

"Rodriguez has been a career gap-hog, finding and finishing runners who come his way," NFL.com explained.

At first-glance, he has taken the time to focus on being a special teams contributor, a task that young players oftentimes do not want to focus attention on.

“He’s a high-caliber special teams player, first and foremost,” general manager Brad Holmes said about the rookie this offseason. “But I do think that he’ll be able to come in and compete at one of the inside linebacker spots.”

Despite the increased attention this offseason, Rodriguez has not bought in to all the hype, as he just focused on stacking days and following the coaching tips of the staff in Detroit.

"Just one of those things you just got to have confidence. At this level, you’ve just got to bring your own confidence and you got to act like you belong here," said Rodriguez this week. "So, it’s just one of those things -- I come to work every day and just put myself in my shoes and be like, 'Hey, I’m here for a reason.' So like I said, just come to work."