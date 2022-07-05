'Please No': Pistons Fans Panic After Seeing Cade Cunningham Photo

Detroit Pistons fans do not want to see Kyrie Irving on the roster.

Kyrie Irving to the Detroit Pistons?

That certainly would not be music to the ears of Pistons' supporters, based on the reaction online to a recent photo of Irving and Cade Cunningham being released.

According to multiple reports, the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers are making strides on a potential trade that would see Irving play for the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Russell Westbrook.

Irving opted into the final year of his contract and will earn $36.4 million in 2022.

Unfortunately, things in Brooklyn have soured, especially since teammate Kevin Durant has now come out and formally requested a trade from the Nets.

"If Kevin Durant is on the first train out, Kyrie Irving will be on the caboose as far as the Nets are concerned," Brian Windhorst reported of ESPN reported.

Irving hasn't played 70 games in a season since 2017 when he was a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Detroit is building a young roster, so adding a veteran who is that polarizing does not seem to be in the cards for general manager Troy Weaver.

The hope is that Cunningham, ahead of his second NBA season, was simply looking to gain information on improving his game while working out with talented players, as opposed to recruiting the player who has seemingly alienated one of the games top stars in Durant.

The reaction online to the duo working out together saw supporters hoping the duo never plays together in Motown.

A young, rebuilding team is not likely going to bring a player who has seemingly torn apart multiple NBA locker rooms.

