Calvin Johnson 'Excited' to See Jameson Williams Play

Fans of the Detroit Lions were quite excited when Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Calvin Johnson expressed he would be willing to mentor rookie Jameson Williams.

The speedy wideout traveled with the team to Indianapolis for the joint practices with the Colts.

"I think we get a little more hands-on with him," head coach Dan Campbell said. "It keeps him engaged in the football, in the meetings. We get a little more hands-on with the rehab, and then he gets to stay engaged in this environment. This is a different environment and I think any and all of this stuff is great for him. For somebody that’s young and learning what it needs to be or what it needs to look like, this is good.”

An added benefit would be if Johnson could link up with the young wideout to discuss tricks of the trade.

In an interview featured on Woodward Sports, Johnson explained to Tom Mazaway and Sam Day how big of a fan he was of Alabama football.

"Definitely would love to talk to the kid," said Johnson. "He's a great talent. I'm a fan of Alabama. So, I always see all the talent that is coming out of Alabama. I love SEC football, so I'm just excited to see him play. To see (Jared) Goff with another weapon out there. Obviously, they got great tools at running back. So, they might be able to put something together."

Respect for Dan Campbell

One aspect that has made Detroit's second-year head coach popular has been his ability to relate with NFL players.

Johnson played with Campbell in Detroit and expressed the coach was a "soldier" as a player.

Like many, Johnson has respect for Campbell and hopes the team can rally together to meet their goals.

Players tend to rally for Campbell due to his understanding of what the grind is like for players and scaling back physically when the time is right.

"100 percent authentic," Johnson said, when asked about Campbell's personality.

Not a fan of NFL training camp

Johnson shed a slightly different light on the NFL training camp experience, though. Long days and meetings that last until late in the evenings tend to wear on players.

Oftentimes, veterans have found ways to avoid training camp all together by waiting to see contracts near the end or following the conclusion of camp.

"It was my least favorite thing. It's everybody's least favorite thing," he said. "It's two weeks. You're boarded up in a hotel. You're waking up early in the morning. You wake up early in the morning anyway to go work, but training camp is just different. Multiple practices, workouts and film until nine o'clock at night. You're going 13, 14 or 15 hours."

Hard Knocks cameras would have been 'annoying'

Players have verbally stated they do not mind having the cameras around all the time.

Cameras tend to be around most NFL teams, as team's deploy crews to film content for entertainment and social media purposes.

Despite some who may embrace the limelight and the extra attention, Johnson would have found the filming of Hard Knocks to be annoying.

"It would have been annoying," Johnson commented. "You are already tense and frustrated, wanting to get out of training camp. You don't any more cameras in your face than the ones that already have to be there. I wouldn't want a camera in my face all the time. But for the City and for football, I think Hard Knocks is a pretty cool thing. An inside look. Not sure how real it is, since it is reality TV. But, it gives fans a look inside the locker room."