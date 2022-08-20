How to Watch Colts vs. Lions: Time, Channel, Streaming Options

The Detroit Lions gained a sense of confidence following a pair of joint practices with the Indianapolis Colts.

After a rocky start on Wednesday, the team rebounded and competed with a team that is likely a playoff contender in the AFC.

“It gives you a confidence. It gives us a confidence, but you can feel it in our players," Dan Campbell said. "Our players have a confidence, like okay, they feel we’re getting better. And to know that they feel like we stack up against these guys, that we’re not out of place and that we are getting better, and that we can do some things in all three phases. It gives our team confidence.”

© Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Quarterback Jared Goff expressed the joint practices proved to be a measuring stick at times, since many starters would not be suiting up this weekend.

“Yeah, I think it’s so important for so many reasons, but I think just going against somebody else is a good measuring stick at times," said Goff. "You get to see a different defense, you see different people up front, see different pass rush moves. For me, different safeties and zoners, and all of that is so important. It’s as close as you get to doing a game without actually playing in it.”

The preseason contest against the Colts on Saturday afternoon will give the coaching staff another opportunity to evaluate the team's young roster.

Several players will be looking for bounce back performances, including backup quarterback David Blough, who fumbled late in the preseason opener.

Cornerback Chase Lucas will be seeking to redeem himself after failing to secure an interception against the Falcons.

Here are all the ways to catch Detroit's second preseason game.

Date: Saturday, August 20, 2022

Time: 1:00 p.m. EST

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium

TV: Fox

TV announcers: Brandon Gaudin, Devin Gardner, Dannie Rogers

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket, List of radio affiliates

Radio announcers: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang

Online streaming: Also available on fuboTV: Get 7-day Free Trial