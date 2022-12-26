NFL World Loves Dan Campbell's Postgame Handshake

The Detroit Lions were clearly dominated by the Carolina Panthers on Christmas Eve.

Panthers head coach Steve Wilks had his team primed and ready to perform. Carolina still had fight left in it, after a very disappointing start to its season.

“I can’t really tell you in regards to their side,” Wilks said, after defeating the Lions in Week 16. “I can just tell you that our guys were challenged. We got embarrassed last week in so many fashions. They bounced back and showed their true character in how we practiced this week, and most importantly, (in) how we came out today and performed. Those guys up front accepted the challenge, the offensive line I’m talking about, was coming off the ball.”

Following a subpar and disappointing defensive performance, Lions head coach Dan Campbell acknowledged what everyone tuning in clearly saw.

Walking off the field, Detroit's second-year head coach showed the Panthers interim head coach a significant amount of respect, admitting that the Panthers dominated his team.

"That’s an absolute a**kicking. That’s a great f***ing job," Campbell said to Wilks during the postgame handshake.

Aaron Glenn's defense simply had no answers for the offensive attack of the Panthers. When all was said and done, the Panthers racked up 570 total yards of offense, including setting a franchise record with 320 rushing yards, in a 37-20 victory over one of the league's hottest teams.

The now viral video has been viewed over 1.5 million times online.

Here is a sample of the reaction online to the video that surfaced following the game.