Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, who commented on the subpar playing surface at Bank of America Stadium after his team's loss, was able to silence some of the critics of his play on the road.

Detroit's veteran signal-caller was 25-of-42 passing with 355 yards and three touchdowns.

His PFF grade of 78.6 was the third-best of his season. On the fumbled exchange, more of the blame seems to have been placed on center Frank Ragnow.

Unfortunately, Detroit's abysmal defensive performance was reflected in the Week 16 PFF grading, as two of the team's linebackers earned low grades.

“We just didn’t, boy, we just -- you didn’t see the fire that we’ve had. There was just something missing out there," Dan Campbell said when asked about the elevated number (13) of missed tackles. “We got hit a couple times and then we could never quite stop the bleeding. It’s one thing to stop it, but look, here’s the thing -- We did stop it the second series, and then the way we answered back on offense is we turned it over. So, we just didn’t help each other out."

Rookie linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez earned a PFF grade of 43.1, while veteran Alex Anzalone earned the worst grade (29.9) of defensive players who played 10 or more snaps.

Aaron Glenn's defense had no answers for Carolina's rushing attack, as evidenced by giving up a whopping total of 320 yards on the ground, losing 37-23.

Here are Pro Football Focus’ best and worst Lions player grades, based on Saturday's game.

Top PFF-Graded offensive players

TE James Mitchell -- 88.5

TE Shane Zylstra -- 82.9

QB Jared Goff -- 78.6

WR Kalif Raymond -- 72.3

WR DJ Chark -- 71.9

Worst PFF-Graded offensive players

TE Garrett Griffin -- 51.0

RB Jamaal Williams -- 50.0

C Frank Ragnow -- 49.3

RG Evan Brown -- 46.4

LG Jonah Jackson -- 46.4

Top PFF-Graded defensive players

DE James Houston IV -- 87.0

LB Derrick Barnes -- 80.7

DT Benito Jones -- 68.8

LB Anthony Pittman -- 61.9

DE John Cominsky -- 60.5

SS C.J. Moore -- 60.5

Worst PFF-Graded defensive players