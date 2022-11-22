Fans React to Jameson Williams News: Can Jared Goff Throw It Deep?

The Detroit Lions wanted to take it slow with rookie wideout Jameson Williams.

Despite fans wanting to see the talented wideout debut sooner, Detroit's front office indicated from the time he was drafted that the process would be slow getting Williams on the field.

After rehabbing from a torn ACL, Detroit's No. 12 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft is now ready to join the team and start practicing.

Outside of the natural questions regarding when the speedy wideout will actually debut in an NFL game, another question has been strongly debated online, when the news was announced Monday that Williams would begin practicing.

Quarterback Jared Goff has not had a significant amount of success this season with tossing deep balls to his receivers.

A multitude of reasons have impacted Detroit's deep passing game, including numerous injuries to players the team would normally count on to run deeper routes.

One of the biggest concerns is whether Goff has a big enough arm to launch it over 25 yards successfully to his weapons.

Supporters have pointed to his time with the Rams, where he was able to shine with Robert Woods and Brandin Cooks.

Also, many indicate Williams has the potential to rack up a significant amount of yards after the catch, so the deep pass may not need to be called as often as many believe.

Here is a sample of what supporters think about Goff's ability to launch it deep to the team's explosive first round draft pick.