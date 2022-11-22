Let’s explore what the media had to say about the Detroit Lions, after defeating the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium for their third consecutive victory.

USA Today

Week 12 rank: 19th

Previous rank: 22nd

"First-round WR Jameson Williams returned to practice Monday, and he may soon give a team gaining momentum another shot in the arm with his game-breaking talent."

Yahoo Sports

Week 12 rank: 20th

Previous rank: 27th

"Im still confused by what's going on with D'Andre Swift. He has been passed by Jamaal Williams for the No. 1 spot, and Williams is playing well. But on Sunday it was Justin Jackson, the former Chargers back who was signed off of Detroit's practice squad on Sept. 14, who had nine carries to five for Swift. If Swift is hurt, he shouldn't be playing. If he's healthy, he shouldn't be ceding work to a player like Jackson (who, in fairness, played well). It's just a weird situation.

The Athletic

Week 12 rank: 17th

Previous rank: 23rd

"It’s hard to tell from the outside what’s responsible for that improvement. They’re playing a little bit more zone coverage (65.3 percent of the time, up from 54.3 percent in Weeks 1-8) and are blitzing at about the same rate. One common denominator of their opponents during this streak (Green Bay, Chicago, New York Giants) -- unscary wide receivers. That won’t be the case on Thanksgiving, but we can all be grateful the Lions are relevant this year."

© Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Sporting News

Week 12 rank: 19th

Previous rank: 24th

"The Lions have won three consecutive games to get off the mat, much like the Commanders, who are a little ahead of them but lost to them in Detroit in Week 2. Dan Campbell's brand of inspired football is happening, especially with the defense starting to lift the offense."

NFL.com

Week 12 rank: 18th

Previous rank: 21st

"The Detroit Lions are ready to move beyond the "lovable loser" phase of their development. Dan Campbell's Grit Warriors continued their ascent on Sunday, outplaying the Giants on both sides of the ball in a 31-18 win at MetLife Stadium. Detroit is suddenly in second place in the NFC North and within striking distance in the NFC Wild Card race. The Lions rushed for 160 yards and four touchdowns against the Giants, three of the scores courtesy of, um, NFL touchdown leader Jamaal Williams. Bet you didn't have that in your preseason prediction column."

ESPN

Week 12 rank: 23rd

Previous rank: 29th

"With the Lions winning three straight games for the first time since 2017 and fresh off limiting Giants running back Saquon Barkley to just 22 yards off 15 carries, it's not an ideal time to point this out. But overall, defending the run is still a weak point. Detroit is allowing 153.7 rushing yards per game (second most in the league) and 5.18 yards per rushing attempt (third most)."

The Ringer

Week 12 rank: 21st

Previous rank: 27th

"A lot would need to go their way for it to happen, but the Lions aren’t out of the postseason hunt just yet. The offense is top-10 in points per game and offensive EPA per drive since Week 9, and they’ve won each of their last three games. The defense is still abysmal in terms of yards allowed over the same three-week stretch, but they’ve limited opponent scoring drives with seven forced turnovers in those three games. It’s all likely a moot point if the Lions lose to the Bills as a 9.5-point underdog on Thanksgiving, but it’s still been a valiant effort to remain competitive from Dan Campbell and Co."