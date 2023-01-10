Colts Request to Interview Aaron Glenn, Ben Johnson

The Detroit Lions and their coaching staff will draw increased attention over the next several months.

After the Houston Texans put in a formal request to interview offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, the Indianapolis Colts would also like to interview members of Detroit's coaching staff.

According to ESPN, the Colts have put in a formal request to interview both Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

Much to the surprise of many, Colts general manager Chris Ballard is reportedly leading the search and not owner Jim Irsay.

According to Horshoe Huddle, "Ballard has taken heat from fans and media alike for his role in the Colts' abysmal 2022 campaign. His fingerprints are all over a roster that greatly underachieved this season and a team that looks far away from competing any time soon. In Ballard's six seasons as general manager, the Colts are 45-52-1 with only two playoff appearances and just one playoff win."

Lions head coach Dan Campbell expressed earlier this year that he was very relieved Glenn did not leave and take another job after the 2021 season.

“The thought of losing him, I just had this feeling of like, I was going to be walking around without any pants on,” Campbell expressed to reporters. “So, I would say not having AG, there is a comfort level. I think that pretty much says it all.”

