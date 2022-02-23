Contract Status of Lions' Wide Receivers in 2022

Read more on the contract status of the Detroit Lions' wide receivers in 2022.

The Lions undoubtedly lack depth and high-end talent at the wide receiver position, as they prepare for what should be a busy offseason.

The void at receiver is made even bigger when you consider the fact that three of the team's receivers from last season, including starters Kalif Raymond and Josh Reynolds, are set to be unrestricted free agents at the start of the NFL free-agency period (Wednesday, March 16).

Raymond and Reynolds both could be priorities for the organization to ink to new contracts. Even if that's the case, though, Detroit general manager Brad Holmes still might be looking to add a couple of wideouts in free agency and through this April's NFL Draft.

If it was up to Lions receivers coach Antwaan Randle El, such would be the case.

"I'm excited about our competition going into next year, especially if we’re able to bring Josh (Reynolds) back and bring Kalif (Raymond) back,” Randle El told reporters at the Senior Bowl earlier this month. “It’ll be some real competition, which we need. And, I told them all -- I said I’m trying to draft two and bring in one, ’cause it’s going to be some competition. I want it to be competition. That’s the only thing that makes them better. So, they’re expecting that. And, they know it, and that’s part of the game.”

Let's take a look at the contract status of the wideouts presently on the Lions' roster.

Amon-Ra St. Brown

St. Brown, Detroit's emerging star at receiver, is signed with the team through 2024 as part of his rookie contract, and carries with him a cap hit of $1,021,315 in 2022.

He has $588,945 remaining in guaranteed salary.

© Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Reynolds

The 27-year-old wideout, as mentioned above, will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

The 2017 fourth-round pick of the L.A. Rams finished with 19 receptions for 306 yards and two touchdowns in seven games with the Lions in 2021.

Kalif Raymond

An offseason acquisition of the Lions a year ago, Raymond will be seeking a new contract this upcoming offseason as an unrestricted free agent.

The 27-year-old speedster put up career-high receiving marks in Detroit this past season. He logged 48 receptions for 576 yards and four touchdowns in 16 games.

KhaDarel Hodge

The last of the team's unrestricted free agents at the position this offseason, Hodge wasn't all that impressive in what will likely end up being his lone season in Detroit.

The 27-year-old wideout put up just 13 catches for 157 yards, while playing in all 16 games (one start).

Quintez Cephus

Cephus, who suited up for just five games in 2021 due to injury, is signed through 2023 as part of his rookie contract, and carries with him a cap hit of $971,073 in 2022.

He has $152,146 remaining in guaranteed salary.

Trinity Benson

Benson, a trade acquisition of Detroit's last September, is signed with the team through 2022, and carries with him a cap hit of $825,000 this upcoming season.

He has no guaranteed salary remaining.

Tom Kennedy

The 25-year-old Kennedy is an exclusive rights free agent (ERFA).

If the Lions decide to offer him a one-year contract at the league minimum (based on his credited seasons), Kennedy will not be able to negotiate with any other NFL franchises.

Javon McKinley

The Notre Dame product, who finished out the 2021 campaign as a member of Detroit's practice squad, is signed to a futures contract.

His cap hit for the 2022 season is set to be $705K.

Geronimo Allison

The former Green Bay Packers wideout started off the 2021 season on the Lions' practice squad before beforing signed to the team's active roster.

He was eventually released in mid-November and re-signed to the practice squad.