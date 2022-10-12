Athletic Suggests Bold Replacement for Lions DC Aaron Glenn

The Detroit Lions enter their bye week with abysmal defensive metrics through the first five weeks of the 2022 NFL season.

Defensively, the team ranks 32nd in the NFL in points allowed and 31st in both total sacks and yards allowed.

Head coach Dan Campbell expressed the defense actually played a little better against the Patriots, after a disastrous performance against the Seahawks the week prior.

With defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn being under the microscope for the lack of progress on defense, a national media outlet has a bold suggestion for the Lions to immediately upgrade the coaching staff.

The Athletic suggested in their latest NFL power rankings that Detroit ship draft picks to the Pittsburgh Steelers for the services of Brian Flores.

"Aaron Glenn seemed like a good dude on “Hard Knocks,” but enough is enough. So let’s get crazy and send some draft-pick compensation to the Steelers for Flores and give him a shot to right the ship with the aid of a bye week," writer Bo Wulf explained. "Flores’ Dolphins defenses went from 32nd in DVOA in his first year to 11th in 2020 and 10th in 2021, so he has some experience turning things around."

© Jim Rassol / USA TODAY NETWORK

Flores is currently serving as the Senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The veteran coach also served as the head coach of the Miami Dolphins from 2019-2021.

All Dolphins NFL writer Alain Poupart shared, when asked about Flores' potential to help Detroit's defense, "great X’s and O’s guy who will bring an attacking style defense (provided you have quality corners to make it work). Looks like a very complex scheme, but one that also can confuse opposing offenses."



The Lions will return from their bye week in Week 7 to face the Dallas Cowboys on the road.