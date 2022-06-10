Lions Flagship Radio Discusses Pursuing QB Lamar Jackson

Alarm bells have started to go off since Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has not been present at voluntary workouts.

“I expect him to be here at mandatory minicamp," John Harbaugh said, via Raven Country. "I know he’s working hard. Lamar Jackson is a hard worker, so I’m not worried about how hard he’s working. I fully expect him to come back in great shape -- that’s what he talks about -- and I’m sure he’s throwing, I’m sure he’s doing a good job, and when he gets back here, we’ll be rolling with Lamar.

"Right now, we roll with the guys we’ve got, and when he gets here, he’ll merge right in with everybody, and we’ll go to work with Lamar.”

The speedy quarterback will earn just over 23 million this season, as he is playing this season under the fifth-year option of his rookie contract.

If the team cannot secure a long-term contract, they could use the franchise tag to keep him around longer.

On Friday morning, 97. 1 The Ticket, the Lions flagship radio station, discussed the possibility of the Lions taking advantage of the possibility Jackson is disgruntled.

"Am I crazy to bring this up? I think he plays this year in Baltimore, he’s on his fifth-year option, the offense is tailored, he will play in Baltimore this year," host Jim Costa brought up. "He’s not at OTA’s, there’s no deal that’s been reached. It’s weird, it’s been called mysterious. If he plays this year in Baltimore, and the Lions go out and win seven games, eight games, you find a foundation, would you be interested in Lamar? Absolutely.”

Exploring the possibility down the road of brining in Jackson would be quite intriguing, especially if he is possibly unsatisfied with how he is being treated in Baltimore.

"You get the disgruntled quarterback and that’s the market the Lions can participate in if this year goes well. If Campbell’s December carries over, if this young football team gets better, healthier, competitive, then you make a run at a Lamar Jackson," Costa continued. "I don’t know if people feel that that’s the guy, but I view him as a top 10 quarterback, MVP, led the league in touchdown passes, he’s 25 years old. Behind this offensive line, you want to be a run-first team? Put Lamar Jackson at quarterback and take this to another level. If you want to be aggressive, I think you first have to demonstrate you’ve built a football team worthy of plugging a QB in, and that’s what 2022’s all about.”

Jared Goff still has two years remaining on his contract beyond the 2022 season.

But, it is slightly easier for the Lions to move on from their current signal-caller following the conclusion of the 2022 season.

It would cost the team a reasonable $10 million to get out from his contract after his second season in Motown.