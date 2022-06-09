No Lamar, No Problem

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens coach John Harbaugh shook off more questions about Lamar Jackson's absence in the recent voluntary workouts.

Harbaugh is confident Jackson has been working out at other locations and will be fully ready for mandatory minicamp next week and then training camp in late July.

“I expect him to be here at mandatory minicamp," Harbaugh said. "I know he’s working hard. Lamar Jackson is a hard worker, so I’m not worried about how hard he’s working. I fully expect him to come back in great shape – that’s what he talks about – and I’m sure he’s throwing, I’m sure he’s doing a good job, and when he gets back here, we’ll be rolling with Lamar.

"Right now, we roll with the guys we’ve got, and when he gets here, he’ll merge right in with everybody, and we’ll go to work with Lamar.”

Jackson will play this season under a fifth-year option that pays him just over $23 million. If the Ravens and Jackson cannot reach a deal after the season, the team can use the franchise tag on him, which could be economically beneficial.

Jackson missed the final four games of the season with an ankle injury.

With Jackson out, backup quarterback Tyler Huntley has got added reps. He had some balls knocked down at the line and missed several wide receivers during the third round of OTAs, but Harbaugh is not concerned.

“Tyler – obviously, the reps are great for him," Harbaugh said. "It’s been really good for him to have the reps, and I think he’s doing a good job. I mean, he’s running the offense really well; the communication has been really good at the line. We did a lot of stuff against Cover Zero today [and] he communicated it well, both in the concept periods and in the team periods. He can always get more consistent. Obviously, I think that’s something he’s shooting for – is to become more consistent, play after play. The other thing that frustrates the quarterbacks out here is balls get batted down.

"Guys aren’t rushing the quarterback, so guys are basically taking two steps and jumping and trying to bat balls down, and I don’t really want to tell them not to do that, because it’s good for the quarterbacks; they’ve got to find a throwing window. And as a defensive guy … What are they going to do, go up there and stand like this? Give them something to do. And it’s good to practice batting balls down. So, that probably gets frustrating, but I think he’s doing a good job.”