Could OG Andrus Peat Be a Viable Replacement for Graham Glasgow?

Logan Lamorandier

The Lions and starting offensive guard Graham Glasgow appear to be moving on from each other. 

As a result of the fact that Glasgow has developed throughout his career, he will likely receive a better offer on the open market than from Detroit general manager Bob Quinn. 

It's disappointing to see a homegrown talent walk in free agency, but that's ultimately for Quinn to decide.

Looking at a potential replacement, one player who could be an interesting addition is New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Andrus Peat. 

A former first-round pick -- No. 13 overall in 2015 -- out of Stanford, Peat fizzled out at the offensive tackle position, but has settled in nicely at guard. 

Quinn is known for liking guards with tackle backgrounds or positional versatility. 

Standing at 6-foot-7, Peat still has the body type of a tackle, but does his best work moving opponents in the run game.

At this point, Peat might be more well known for his former high-end draft status than for the production he provides on the field. 

Despite Peat playing on a very successful offensive line over the past few years in New Orleans, he was, according to Pro Football Focus, usually the weakest link in terms of grading.

It will be interesting to see what type of contract he commands on the open market. 

At the very least, he will cost a few million dollars less per year than Glasgow. 

Glasgow, by the way, didn't give up a single sack in 2019 while playing in 170 more passing snaps than Peat. 

Meanwhile, Peat gave up three sacks a season ago.

In no way am I saying that Peat is on the same level as Glasgow.

However, if Quinn wants to take the cheap way out, Peat is at least an average starting-caliber player that could be had at a reasonable price. 

And given that Peat can bump outside in a pinch, he may provide more value than most.

