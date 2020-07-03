AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Could Matthew Stafford Surpass 600 Pass Attempts in 2020?

Vito Chirco

What will Matthew Stafford do for an encore in year No. 2 of Darrell Bevell running the offense in Motown?

Expectations are high for the Lions' longtime franchise passer after he set the league on fire through eight games in 2019.

He missed the second half of the season with a back ailment. But, from all accounts, he's fully healthy heading into the start of training camp at the end of the month.

That's a good thing for a Detroit team that is expected to have a below league average defense for a second straight season.

According to Pro Football Focus, he was so good a year ago that "only (NFL MVP) Lamar Jackson, Deshaun Watson and Dak Prescott averaged more fantasy points per game."

In fact, Stafford, who's entering his 12th NFL season, set career-high marks in TD rate (6.5%), YPA (8.6), yards per completion (13.4) and QBR (73.1) in 2019.

The 32-year-old accomplished all the above while throwing the football 291 times. Subsequently, he was on pace for nearly 600 passing attempts last season.

If he eclipses 600 passing attempts in 2020, it will mark the first time he's done so since tossing the pigskin around 602 times during his lone Pro Bowl campaign in 2014.

His chances of accomplishing the feat look good until you consider the fact that Bevell's aim is to implement a more balanced offensive attack this upcoming season.

And the Lions might have added just the right piece for it to come to fruition in the form of former Georgia running back D'Andre Swift.

Swift, the Lions' second-round selection this past April, provides a solid complementary piece to the team's incumbent No. 1 back Kerryon Johnson.

It should allow Bevell & Co. to have a much more consistent ground presence than a year ago.

And consequently, Stafford shouldn't be forced to air it out as often on a game-to-game basis, leading to a dip in his total number of passing attempts.

It's why I believe he will fall short of 600 passing attempts in 2020.

Related

Barry Sanders and Dick LeBeau Named Best to Wear Jersey Numbers

2020 Season Preview: Week 2 Lions at Packers

Could the Lions Try to Spread Out the Offense in 2020?

Linebacker Jamie Collins Will Be Key Cog for Lions' Defense in 2020

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Calvin Johnson Wanted Atlanta Falcons to Trade Up for Him

Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson revealed he wanted to be drafted by Atlanta Falcons. Read more.

John Maakaron

by

SpartanSports

Buy or Sell: Matt Patricia Will Be Fired during 2020 Season

Will "The Patriot Way" last until the end of the 2020 NFL season?

John Maakaron

by

ManeUP13-3

Do You Want to Attend a Lions Game at Ford Field in 2020?

While a reduced number of fans may be allowed at Ford Field, there will likely be restrictions. Read more.

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Could the Lions Try to Spread Out the Offense in 2020?

Examining whether the Detroit Lions could try to spread out the offense during 2020 NFL season

Logan Lamorandier

by

DetroitsFinest1

2020 Projections: Lions’ Starting Interior Defensive Linemen

Projecting who the Detroit Lions’ starting interior defensive linemen will be in 2020

Logan Lamorandier

by

JCM31179

Barry Sanders and Dick LeBeau Named Best to Wear Jersey Numbers

CBS Sports released a list of the best players to wear every jersey number

Jason Ross Jr.

Linebacker Jamie Collins Will Be Key Cog for Lions' Defense in 2020

Why linebacker Jamie Collins will be a key cog for the Detroit Lions' defense during the 2020 NFL season

Logan Lamorandier

Season Preview: Lions at Packers

Read more on the Lions' Week 2 opponent, the Green Bay Packers, in this SI All Lions season preview.

Vito Chirco

How Marvin Jones Jr. Complements Kenny Golladay

Diving into how Detroit Lions' Marvin Jones Jr. complements Kenny Golladay

Jason Ross Jr.

by

DetroitsFinest1

4 Lions Facing the Most Pressure

Taking a look at the four Detroit Lions players that are facing the most pressure headed into the 2020 NFL season

Jason Ross Jr.