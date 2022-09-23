Craig Reynolds: 'We're Tough on Each Other'

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds was a featured storyline in this year's season of HBO's "Hard Knocks" that debuted over the summer.

After spending most of the 2021 season on the practice squad, the 26-year-old running back earned his opportunity in the second half of the season.

After he secured 113 yards in a surprise 30-12 Lions win over Arizona Cardinals in December, Reynolds was signed to the active roster through the 2022 season.

“We all love Craig, but we’re not going to find anything else out about Craig that we don’t already know,” Dan Campbell says about Reynolds in a meeting highlighted on the popular football series. “We’d be sick to our stomach if we lost him.”

“I’m thinking about the team now too, our offense. What he brings with those linemen, that relationship,” running backs coach Duce Staley explained.

Among the most impactful scenes this season involved Reynolds checking in with his brother Eric, who was destined to play in the NFL, but has been in prison since the running back was elementary school age, via video calls.

Now a member of the Lions 53-man roster, Reynolds is committed to moving forward and helping the offense achieve their goals.

Here is the conversation Reynolds had with All Lions following practice on Thursday.

*Questions and responses have been lightly edited for clarity.

Q: What is it like playing in this offense?

Craig Reynolds: It's great. We have a brotherhood. We all play for each other. It's fun. We love the game. Coaches put us in great position. Offensive line is doing a hell of a job with run blocking, pass blocking. It's just definitely a group effort throughout the locker room and up top with the coaches, man. There's more work to do, definitely more work to do. We're just blessed to be out here where we're healthy and we're just going to try to play fast.

Q: What has been the reaction of friends and family to Hard Knocks?

Reynolds: I mean, they know the story. They've been close to me. I've had so many people help me get to where I'm at. I wouldn't be here without them. God. The people that God's put in my life. You know, they received it well. They're happy that it has been able to be reached by other people. And the goal is just, for me, when I tell the story, it's just to motivate somebody else. If my story can change somebody's work ethic or mindset towards something, then that's really the good main goal is influencing somebody else.

© Junfu Han-USA TODAY Sports

Q: What did it mean to win the first game against the Commanders?

Reynolds: It always feels good to win in the NFL. But, my mindset personally is just to keep going, keep moving and just keep playing fast. You know, we're on the road this week. We've got a good team on Sunday. It's going to be a hard physical game in a loud place. So, we're just locked in on that now.

Q: While the offense has had success early in the season, this offense can still perform at a higher level moving forward.

Reynolds: "That's the goal is just to get better. We come in here to the facility every day to work. No complacency is shown. We're all, you know, we're tough on each other. We compete every day and we're always just looking to get better."

Q: How do you feel about where your game is at this point in the season?

Reynolds: "I'm just controlling what I can. Work ethic and attitude -- coming in here ready to get better. Push myself and just make the offense better. If I get better, the offense gets better and that's my main goal. Just compete and just have fun. It's a blessing to be here."