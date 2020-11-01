Critical Errors Cost Lions against Colts

The Lions have come back down to Earth, folks.

Detroit, which was going for its first three-game winning streak since winning three in a row during the 2017 season (Weeks 9-11), failed to replicate its solid play of the past two weeks, and allowed seven touchdowns in its 41-21 loss to the Indianapolis Colts Sunday.

Sure, the defense clearly wasn't as good as it had been in recent weeks.

However, the main reason for the Lions' defeat at the hands of the Colts was a myriad of self-inflicted wounds.

Detroit committed two turnovers on the day, including its first fumble of the season, and also committed four penalties that resulted in a total of 76 negative yards.

One of those penalties was a Danny Shelton 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty with 7:04 to play in the second quarter.

It came after Shelton had sacked Philip Rivers on a third-and-4 play, which should've led to fourth down for the Colts.

Instead, the Shelton penalty caused a first down, and resulted in a seven-yard touchdown pass from Rivers to tight end Jack Doyle three plays later.

It broke a 7-7 tie, and the Colts never looked back.

Indianapolis' dominant play started before that, too.

In fact, from the second quarter on, Rivers & Co. proceeded to outscore Detroit, 41-14.

Five of Indianapolis' six scores came on offense, including three on Rivers' TD passes.

© Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

The lone score that was not of the offensive variety was the result of a Stafford pick-six.

He threw the interception with 13:26 to go in the game, giving the Colts a 35-14 advantage.

It effectively put an end to the chances of Stafford & Co. pulling off a fourth-quarter comeback for a second straight week.

Stafford's first turnover was even more impactful, though, and it came on the preceding offensive drive for Detroit.

The Lions were driving late in the third quarter when Indianapolis linebacker Darius Leonard made arguably the biggest play of the game.

He recorded a strip-sack of Detroit's franchise passer that gave the Colts the ball at their own 40-yard line.

Rivers & Co. took advantage of the opportunity, and went on an eight-play, 60-yard scoring drive that was capped off by a one-yard touchdown run from Indianapolis running back Jordan Wilkins to start the fourth quarter.

The error-filled game was a major letdown for a Lions fanbase which started to believe its team was for real after victories over the Jaguars and Falcons, respectively, the last two weeks.

And it went a long way toward proving that the Lions aren't anywhere close to being a legitimate playoff contender.

Instead, they're a very average team that will continue to be mediocre as long as Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn are in charge.

