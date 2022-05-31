Skip to main content

Did Dan Orlovsky Disrespect Jared Goff?

Dan Orlovsky in essence believes the Detroit Lions must win in spite of Jared Goff.

NFL analyst and former Detroit Lions quarterback Dan Orlovsky released on social media his opinion of which quarterbacks teams can win games "because of" and which signal-callers teams can win "with". 

"Everyone else is win in spite of/unknown because of age," Orlovsky proclaimed. 

Supporters of the Detroit Lions quickly replied wondering why Jared Goff was excluded from either list, especially since he has previously led the Los Angeles Rams to several playoff victories and an appearance in the Super Bowl

Despite struggling early in his debut campaign in Motown, Goff rebounded nicely down the stretch, leading the team to three victories in the second half of the season. 

The addition of wideout Josh Reynolds and tight ends coach Ben Johnson being given increased responsibilities seemed to provide the veteran quarterback with more confidence late in the season.

Certainly, for the Lions to have any sort of success in 2022, Goff will be counted on to play at a higher level than he did last year. 

But, the team added more weapons offensively and the offensive line is poised to become the best unit in the NFC North. 

For Orlovsky to insinuate that he was unsure what role Goff plays in victories or that the team must win in spite of him might be a mischaracterization of his true abilities. 

Goff likely should have been added to the list that included Mac Jones, Tua Tagovailoa, Baker Mayfield, Matt Ryan and others -- the signal-caller a team can secure victories with. 

