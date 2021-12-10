Dan Orlovsky Shares Hot Take About Matthew Stafford
The friendships that can emerge when teammates spend time in an NFL locker room sometimes go way beyond just the playing field.
On Friday's edition of "First Take", ex-Lions quarterback and current ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky debated with Stephen A. Smith regarding which quarterback would they rather have under center for Monday Night Football: Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams or Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals?
Orlovsky has remained steadfast in his support of Stafford over the years and is even willing to get roasted online defending his former teammate.
"I want Matthew Stafford. I'm never going to turn my back on Matthew Stafford," Orlovsky debated. "Because, I'm a team guy. I'm not a guy that's a solo guy like Stephen A. (Smith) that wants to just it all be about Stephen A. Smith. Matthew Stafford is my brother. He is my teammate. I would rather be wrong than to turn my back on Matthew Stafford."
In their first meeting of the season, Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams lost to Murray and the Cardinals, 37-20, back in early October.
The NFC West rivals will clash again on Monday Night Football to cap off Week 14 NFL action.
