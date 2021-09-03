'He Looked Explosive': Lions Expect  Swift to Become Offensive Weapon

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell raised some alarm bells when he told reporters that he was 'concerned' about running back D'Andre Swift.

The rationale made sense at the time, since the second-year running back had missed a portion of training camp when the coaching staff was gathering crucial information.

For a new coaching staff, understanding just how much a player can handle and tolerate is important for a teams initial preparations.

In the week before the season starts, Swift has impressed general manager Brad Holmes, who told reporters on Thursday what he expects from the ex-Bulldogs running back.

“I expect him to be a weapon, that’s what he is in both phases, run and pass," Holmes said. "I’m not trying to put a number on how many plays he’s going to play or how much time or all that. We’ll let that stuff play itself out. He’s had a good week of practice. He looked good out there today. He looked explosive. He’s got juice, and he showed that playmaking ability in practice. We’re really excited about him.”

Running backs also earn praise from Holmes

In the near 33-minute media session, Detroit's new general manager praised the offensive and defensive lines, along with the running backs when asked about the strengths of the team.

"We have some young guys there, and obviously we all well know (D’Andre) Swift and Jamaal (Williams) and what they bring, but we drafted Jermar (Jefferson). He was a seventh-round rookie that we felt really, really good about in the process, but he’s still a rookie."

Holmes added, "Godwin’s story is probably about the best story that I could think of that occurred throughout this entire preseason and camp. A guy that was at safety and A. Lynn saw something in a special teams drill with the ball in his hands and brought up the idea of him switching. Credit to him, he bought in, didn’t bat an eye at it and took it in stride and worked at it. He worked really, really hard and got better every single week to the point where he earned a spot on this football team. I’d say that the youth at that running back position has been really, really impressive.”

