Mailbag: Concerns about D'Andre Swift

Latest SI All Lions Mailbag focuses on concerns for Detroit running back D'Andre Swift going into his second year in the league and more.

In this week's mailbag, there were many questions surrounding specific players and potential additions to the Detroit Lions' roster. After all, it is the slower part of the NFL year, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t still plenty to talk about.

*Questions edited for clarity

1.) Why is everyone so high on RB D’Andre Swift? I tend to lean more cautiously because he seems to have more of an injury bug than Kerryon Johnson did. I fear the same three-year arc that Kerryon went through ... -- @crossnoe7

Answer: I definitely think there is reason for optimism regarding Swift. He showed flashes last year, and should be running behind an improved offensive line. Give him more touches in space and the stats could pile up.

In saying that, like you, I have also always been a bit skeptical that Swift would ever be a true workhorse back who can consistently pound the rock up the gut. He never really was in college, and he did have his fair share of nagging injuries. In today’s NFL, it’s usually a running back-by-committee anyway. Injuries are pretty common at the position. So, that doesn’t mean Swift can’t be a real nice player, despite a likely timeshare.

With Kerryon, he also dealt with plenty of smaller injuries at the college level. It wasn’t until he got to the NFL, where he sustained more serious injuries. Hopefully, the injury bug that bit Kerryon -- and plenty of other past highly-drafted Lions running backs -- doesn’t nip Swift. Overall, I think Swift is more electric than Kerryon and Swift has a higher ceiling, if used properly.

2.) It’s June. That means high-priced NFL vets could become cap casualties. What spots on defense could a couple well-placed veterans fill on a one-year deal and help the Lions surprise people this year? Do you have any predictions on who may be available coming up soon? -- @MrTracyParent

A: Honestly, safety still stands out to me as a position of need. That’s not to say they couldn’t add elsewhere, though, too.

Adding another player on a cheaper prove-it deal would make sense. I will say that a higher-profile player, looking for another big contract on a one-year deal, might not be beneficial for the Lions long term. Any cap space they save this year will transfer over to next season, where you would expect them to become more competitive.

Also, age plays a big factor in who the Lions should look at. Any player toward the end of his career likely won’t help the rebuild a few years down the line. Younger players who need a change of scenery should be the Lions' target. Unfortunately, there are not many younger players who are on the June 1st chopping block, because most of them are still on rookie deals.

3.) What do you think the receiver depth chart will end up looking like? -- @PistonsGotNext

A: Depending on roster construction, there are typically five or six wideouts on the roster at one time. It’s fair to say Tyrell Williams, Breshad Perriman and Amon-Ra St. Brown will likely be the top three guys. That leaves two or three more spots on the 53-man roster, which are a little cloudier.

Quintez Cephus showed some promise last year, but wasn’t drafted by the current regime and doesn’t necessarily seem to fit the desired speed requisites. Kalif Raymond provides plenty of special teams value if he can win the return job. Those five would be my best guess as of now.

After that, there is a trio of undrafted free agents who all have some intriguing qualities. I personally like Jonathan Adams Jr. the best out of the younger wideouts, but it will all come down to who wins the camp battles. For the losers, there will still be plenty of spots on the practice squad, as well.

4.) What are your expectations for CB Jeff Okudah in year two? -- @RogBeard2K1

A: I was a big fan of Okudah during the draft process. Maybe that is clouding my judgment, but I’m expecting a sizable jump from Okudah for a few reasons.

One, he should be fully healthy, after having surgery for a sports hernia in the offseason.

Two, coaching. He will have a defensive coordinator who is a former cornerback (Aaron Glenn), as well as a well-respected defensive backs coach in Aubrey Pleasant.

Along with new coaching comes a third reason: scheme. Ex-Lions head coach Matt Patricia had a very predictable man-defense, which put corners on an island with little pass-rush help. More of an emphasis on getting to the quarterback could go a long way for the entire secondary.

Lastly, just natural improvement and development from year one to year two. Given all that, I expect to see flashes of greatness this upcoming season and justification as to why he was drafted so high. He can’t get much worse than last year, so the bar is low. At the very least, I think he will be an average starting corner, with an upward trajectory.

5.) Do you see them acquiring a safety or wide receiver before the season starts? -- @Richard14407640

A: In short, yes. I’m sure there will be some sort of signing, at either of those spots. That doesn’t mean they will be a quality addition, though. I would be more inclined to think Lions general manager Brad Holmes would take a flier on one of the available safeties. More journeymen, depth-types who have some untapped skill or usable traits. I’m just beating a dead horse now, and it might pain some fans for me to say this, but there are going to be holes on the roster this year. Not every position is going to look pretty. Expectations are low, relative to the rest of the NFL, and the Lions shouldn’t trade future cap space or draft capital for marginal gains this season.

More From SI All Lions:

First Impressions of Detroit Lions Quarterback Jared Goff

3 Lions Who Will Exceed Expectations in 2021

Lions Sign DT Brian Price

One Player Detroit Lions Could Trade After June 1

Penei Sewell Explains Reason for Opting Out of 2020 Season

Projecting D'Andre Swift's 2021 Stats