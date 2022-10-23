Report: 'Real Doubt' D'Andre Swift Plays against Cowboys

The Detroit Lions are likely going to be without running back D'Andre Swift Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.

In somewhat of a surprise, multiple reports are indicating there is "real doubt" the speedy running back suits up and plays this week, after being limited this week at practice.

Swift has missed Detroit's previous two games, and it appears the team is taking a cautious approach with the former second-round draft pick.

“I would say it’s very frustrating for the kid, definitely," Lions running backs coach Duce Staley told reporters. "We all know this is a violent game. We took the precautions back then of course. Practicing, two practices, three practices or whatever it was. One practice off, and that was during training camp and that did work.

"As soon as you hit those lines, anything can happen, and unfortunately of course, the shoulder, the ankle has really been nagging him, been bothering him and you can see it in his eyes. It’s a passionate kid, man, he wants to be out there on the field. He’s asking questions left and right. He’s working hard trying to get back, doing extra. So, it really means something to him. So, I see the frustration. I’m not frustrated at all, because I’ve played the game, I know the game. You just can’t injure yourself twice, as I say. You can’t, of course the injury is what it is and then mentally, you can be so down in the dumps, where you feel like this is going to happen again and you can almost hurt yourself.”

Detroit will now turn to Jamaal Williams, Craig Reynolds and Justin Jackson again to shoulder the load against an aggressive Cowboys defense.