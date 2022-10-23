Skip to main content

Report: 'Real Doubt' D'Andre Swift Plays against Cowboys

Lions' offense will likely be without D'Andre Swift Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Detroit Lions are likely going to be without running back D'Andre Swift Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. 

In somewhat of a surprise, multiple reports are indicating there is "real doubt" the speedy running back suits up and plays this week, after being limited this week at practice.

Swift has missed Detroit's previous two games, and it appears the team is taking a cautious approach with the former second-round draft pick. 

“I would say it’s very frustrating for the kid, definitely," Lions running backs coach Duce Staley told reporters. "We all know this is a violent game. We took the precautions back then of course. Practicing, two practices, three practices or whatever it was. One practice off, and that was during training camp and that did work. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Lions Articles

sewell5

Detroit vs. Everybody: 93 Percent of NFL Experts Select Cowboys

Detroit Lions are facing long odds to defeat the Dallas Cowboys.

josh5

Detroit Lions Activate Jacobs, Paschal, Chark Placed On IR

Detroit Lions announce roster moves ahead of their Week 7 road game against the Dallas Cowboys.

amani5

How to Watch Lions vs. Cowboys Week 7

How to watch, stream Detroit Lions versus Dallas Cowboys.

"As soon as you hit those lines, anything can happen, and unfortunately of course, the shoulder, the ankle has really been nagging him, been bothering him and you can see it in his eyes. It’s a passionate kid, man, he wants to be out there on the field. He’s asking questions left and right. He’s working hard trying to get back, doing extra. So, it really means something to him. So, I see the frustration. I’m not frustrated at all, because I’ve played the game, I know the game. You just can’t injure yourself twice, as I say. You can’t, of course the injury is what it is and then mentally, you can be so down in the dumps, where you feel like this is going to happen again and you can almost hurt yourself.”

Detroit will now turn to Jamaal Williams, Craig Reynolds and Justin Jackson again to shoulder the load against an aggressive Cowboys defense. 

sewell5
News

Detroit vs. Everybody: 93 Percent of NFL Experts Select Cowboys

By John Maakaron
josh5
News

Detroit Lions Activate Jacobs, Paschal, Chark Placed On IR

By John Maakaron
amani5
News

How to Watch Lions vs. Cowboys Week 7

By John Maakaron
USATSI_17345508_168388382_lowres
News

5 Trade Deadline Targets for Lions

By Christian Booher
USATSI_19247614_168388382_lowres
News

5 Questions: Cowboys Writer 'Skeptical' of Dak Prescott

By John Maakaron
fox5
News

Jack Fox Will Become NFL’s Highest-Paid Punter

By John Maakaron
USATSI_19116615_168388382_lowres
News

Pros and Cons of Lions Trading for DT Derrick Brown

By Vito Chirco
fordfield5
News

Tickets Available to Witness Lions Battle Dolphins

By John Maakaron