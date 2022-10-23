The Detroit Lions are 6.5-point road underdogs to the Dallas Cowboys.

Coming off of their bye week, the Lions are seeking to play at a much higher level than when they took the field to play the New England Patriots in Week 5.

According to NFL Pickwatch, 93 percent of NFL experts are predicting the Cowboys (4-2) to defeat the Lions (1-4) at AT&T Stadium.

For the Lions, establishing the run and protecting quarterback Jared Goff will be imperative this week against a Cowboys defense that has performed at a high level this season.

Detroit ofensive lineman Penei Sewell will be counted on to rebound, after battling the Patriots and struggling.

"Certainly, he’s been very steady for us, man, and steady at a high level. I mean, that’s the thing. You can say steady, but he’s been playing at a very high level and been steady doing that. And so, I appreciate Sewell, just the way he works," said Lions head coach Dan Campbell. "It’s like, you talk about this talent, but it’s the ones that separate the good ones from the great ones, are guys that work. They work, and Sewell works.

"He works at it. He works his craft. He’ll stay after practice. He does those things, and so, anytime you’re a guy like that, the sky’s the limit. And so, I’m looking forward to that matchup. We know how gifted Parsons is over there, but Sewell’s having a good season right now, and he’s had two really good days of practice. He’s been locked in and ready to go.”