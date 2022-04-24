Detroit Lions Target Defense In Latest Free Press Mock Draft

The Detroit Lions select an EDGE rusher and a linebacker in the Detroit Free Press' latest mock draft.

Just a few days away from the 2022 NFL Draft, several draft pundits and beat writers will begin to release their final 2022 NFL mock drafts.

The Detroit Free Press came out with its latest mock draft on Sunday and in it, it had the Lions selecting at No. 2 overall and No. 32 overall (via the Rams).

With the No. 2 overall pick, Lions NFL beat writer Dave Birkett selected EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux, and he took linebacker Quay Walker with the Lions' second of two first-round picks.

"I’m back to believing the Lions will take Thibodeaux at No. 2 despite conjecture Thibodeaux is not coach Dan Campbell’s kind of player," Birkett writes. "Thibodeaux’s personality has rubbed some people the wrong way during the pre-draft process, but he had a good interview with the Lions at the combine and Campbell has always embraced players’ personalities. This comes down to Thibodeaux being the best talent at a position of need in a premium spot on the board."

Walker is considered by many pundits as among the best tacklers in the entire draft class.

The 6-foot-4 linebacker possesses a 6-foot-8 wingspan and 4.52 speed.

In 2021, Walker recorded 67 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 25 quarterback pressures, and three pass breakups.

"The Lions lack top-end defensive talent, even after spending the No. 2 pick on a pass rusher. Walker is a big-time hitter who would upgrade a linebacking corps that has a bunch of band-aid solutions in place."

Birkett added a bonus pick, as the Lions end up selecting wideout Christian Watson with Pick No. 34.

"You can make the case here for a safety (Jaquan Brisker?) or interior defensive lineman (Logan Hall?), but Watson’s size and deep-threat ability will be tough to pass on for a team that has long-term needs at the receiver position."