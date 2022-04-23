Skip to main content

Podcast: Detroit Lions 2022 NFL Draft Preview

John Maakaron and Logan Lamorandier preview the Detroit Lions 2022 NFL Draft in the latest edition of the AllLions podcast .

With multiple options available for the Detroit Lions at the No. 2 position in the 2022 NFL Draft, general manager Brad Holmes, the front office and the coaching staff will have some difficult choice to make. 

In his pre-draft media session with reporters, Holmes reiterated the team's overall strategy of seeking "game-changers" irregardless of the position draft prospects play at. 

"I said from day one, give me a game-changer at any position, and there are multiple positions where we do see that potential game-changers could be there in the future," Holmes said. "Time will tell of course however they develop. We feel very confident in the coaching staff we have to develop those players. But, yeah, it could be any position."

Holmes later added, "I will say it’s a little bit different in terms of, especially in -- not just obviously No. 2, but numbers 32 and 34, you’re almost going back-to-back, but the nights are split. Last year, we were No. 7 and then No. 41, so you’ve got time to kind of plan. I do think that it does kind of alter your planning and preparation slightly, but that’s basically what we’ve been doing this whole time. Those alterations and adjustments have been made already. So, we’ll be ready to roll.”

The latest edition of the AllLions podcast features a conversation with Logan Lamorandier, who provides his assessment of the Lions' needs and several under-the-radar prospects who would improve the team in 2022. 

Also discussed: 

  • Should the Lions draft a quarterback this year?
  • Could Holmes decide to trade the No. 32 pick? 
  • Why the Lions will not take shortcuts in their multi-year rebuild.
  • Aidan Hutchinson versus Kayvon Thibodeaux.  

Don't miss any future episodes of the podcast. Make sure to subscribe to the AllLions Podcast, which is available everywhere your favorite podcasts are housed.

