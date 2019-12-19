LionMaven
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

David Blough on Winning: "I Think Everybody Around Here Needs It"

John Maakaron

Even though most fans are now watching the team's draft position, players inside the Detroit Lions locker room still care about winning games. 

Losers of seven straight, the Lions will look to rebound this Sunday against the Denver Broncos. 

David Blough understands the importance of sticking together and competing hard in order to try and earn his first career victory as a starter.

“I think everybody around here needs it. We want to go out there and give everything we have for the city," Blough said. "We know everybody is supporting us, and we just, in here, want to stick together and do that for one another. I think we have a great opportunity to just go and compete this week. That’s the goal every week we take the field. So, we’ll be ready to go when we hit Denver, but it’s a great challenge. We have to execute better than we did last week, obviously, to get there.”

Blough is looking to rebound after throwing an interception that was returned for a touchdown against the Buccaneeers. The Lions fought back from an early deficit, only to end up falling short. Blough's interception ended any chance the Lions had of coming back.

“I think going back and watching the tape you see things that you do poorly that you want to improve upon. You want to go out there and prove to yourself that you can do it. Your coaches believe in you, everybody around here believes in you. You want to go out and just keep improving. I think that’s the goal these last two weeks for us. It’s another great opportunity against a good defense. We’ll be looking forward and ready to go.”

What would it mean to Blough to secure his first NFL victory at quarterback?

"That would be special, but we have a long way to go before Sunday," he said. "Denver is a great team, and we’ll have to be sharp to be able to do it. Obviously, that’s something – we go out every week to accomplish that. One goal. Hopefully, we can make that happen this week.”

Related

Quinn and Patricia Returning is Questionable, But Could Work

Darius Slay Deserves to Be a Pro Bowler

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dear Jim Caldwell, I'm Sorry

John Maakaron

Former Lions head coach Jim Caldwell was not appreciated enough during his time in Motown

Detroit Lions Write Open Letter to Fans

John Maakaron

Lions address 2019 season in open letter to fans

Retaining Quinn and Patricia Is Highly Questionable But "Could" Still Work

Logan Lamorandier

Our Logan Lamorandier writes that retaining Quinn and Patricia is highly questionable but "could" still work

Rachel Marie's Pro Bowl Ballot

rachelmariesports

Watch as Rachel Marie gives her Lions Pro Bowl picks

Lamorandier: Lions CB Darius Slay Deserves To Be a Pro Bowler

Logan Lamorandier

Our Logan Lamorandier explains why Darius Slay deserves to be a Pro Bowler

Lions Announce Patricia and Quinn to Return Next Season

John Maakaron

Patricia and Quinn will return next season, Lions announced on Tuesday.

Coaching Staff Has Seen Growth from Rookie Jahlani Tavai

John Maakaron

Rookie linebacker has been given increased role and has impressed coaches

A Bold Prediction About the Future of Lions Ownership

John Maakaron

According to a report, Jeff Bezos has talked to Martha Ford about purchasing the Detroit Lions.

Amid Talk of Staff Changes, Paul Pasqualoni Still Feels Lucky

John Maakaron

Paul Pasqualoni's undivided attention is on preparing for Broncos

Rachel Marie Breaks Down Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn Returning for 2020

rachelmariesports

Watch as Rachel Marie discusses the news of Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn returning for 2020