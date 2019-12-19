David Blough on Winning: "I Think Everybody Around Here Needs It"

Even though most fans are now watching the team's draft position, players inside the Detroit Lions locker room still care about winning games.

Losers of seven straight, the Lions will look to rebound this Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

David Blough understands the importance of sticking together and competing hard in order to try and earn his first career victory as a starter.

“I think everybody around here needs it. We want to go out there and give everything we have for the city," Blough said. "We know everybody is supporting us, and we just, in here, want to stick together and do that for one another. I think we have a great opportunity to just go and compete this week. That’s the goal every week we take the field. So, we’ll be ready to go when we hit Denver, but it’s a great challenge. We have to execute better than we did last week, obviously, to get there.”

Blough is looking to rebound after throwing an interception that was returned for a touchdown against the Buccaneeers. The Lions fought back from an early deficit, only to end up falling short. Blough's interception ended any chance the Lions had of coming back.

“I think going back and watching the tape you see things that you do poorly that you want to improve upon. You want to go out there and prove to yourself that you can do it. Your coaches believe in you, everybody around here believes in you. You want to go out and just keep improving. I think that’s the goal these last two weeks for us. It’s another great opportunity against a good defense. We’ll be looking forward and ready to go.”

What would it mean to Blough to secure his first NFL victory at quarterback?

"That would be special, but we have a long way to go before Sunday," he said. "Denver is a great team, and we’ll have to be sharp to be able to do it. Obviously, that’s something – we go out every week to accomplish that. One goal. Hopefully, we can make that happen this week.”

Related

Quinn and Patricia Returning is Questionable, But Could Work

Darius Slay Deserves to Be a Pro Bowler