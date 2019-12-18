Lamorandier: Lions CB Darius Slay Deserves To Be a Pro Bowler

Maybe Lions cornerback Darius Slay isn't having a repeat performance of his All-Pro 2017 season, but make no mistake, the numbers he is putting up in 2019 are still among the best at his position.

The Pro Bowl rosters were recently announced, and for the third consecutive season, Slay made the cut.

The three other cornerbacks to grace the NFC roster are Jalen Ramsey, Richard Sherman and Marshon Lattimore.

Of the NFC Pro Bowl cornerbacks, Slay is near the top in almost every category when compared to the others.

On a per-game basis, the Lions corner is right on par with the league's elite players as you can see in the chart below.

Obviously, Sherman is having himself quite the year, as he is leading in almost every category.

Very important to note, though, Sherman sticks to one side of the field, and does not shadow the opponent's top wideout -- which in theory, should make his job easier.

Of the four aforementioned players, Sherman is the only corner to not have any games in which he's traveled with a receiver. Not once has Sherman lined up wide on the right side of the field this year.

Slay and Lattimore have each had seven games in which they've shadowed, while Ramsey has done so in six outings.

In fact, when Slay has been tasked with shadowing the opponent's top option, he has averaged three catches allowed for only 41 yards with a 51 percent completion percentage.

Despite some struggles here and there against the league's best -- as should be expected -- overall, he has held his own.

Another major disadvantage that Slay frequently deals with is a lack of pass rush to complement him.

It's no secret the Lions' defense has been near the bottom of the NFL at generating pressure.

Again, in juxtaposition with his fellow Pro Bowl corners, the Lions are well below his counterparts' teams in terms of producing pressure against the opposing quarterback.

The longer a cornerback has to cover, the more likely a receiver will be able to break free.

Given the fact that the NFL's rules favor high-powered offenses, Slay continuing to be one of the best at his position is a testament to how good of a player he is.

There was a reason that the coaches and players voted him onto the NFC Pro Bowl roster.

Who knows what the offseason will hold for the 28-year old, who is going into the final year of his contract.

However, no matter what you may hear or what your feelings are toward the outspoken corner, "Big Play Slay" is still an elite player in the eyes of the NFL.

