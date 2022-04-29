Day 2 Lions Mock Draft

SI All Lions predicts what the Detroit Lions will do on Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Detroit Lions look to continue their seemingly solid start to the 2022 NFL Draft on Day 2 Friday night.

The Lions got their guy at No. 2 in Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson, and then sent shockwaves throughout the entire league by trading up to get Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams at No. 12 overall.

In doing so, Detroit swapped picks No. 32, No. 34 and No. 66 overall with the Minnesota Vikings. In return, the Lions also received pick No. 46.

So now, Detroit general manager Brad Holmes has two picks at his disposal to start off Day 2.

Without further ado, here are my predictions for what Holmes & Co. will do at both No. 46 and No. 97.

Second round, No. 46 overall: Baylor safety Jalen Pitre

If I were to think that Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean would fall to the Lions here, I'd take him in a heartbeat. However, I don't see that happening.

Also, Detroit does still need to address the secondary at this point, and if it were to go safety with this pick, the team can't do much better than Pitre.

The Baylor product was “arguably” the best safety in all of college football this past season, according to NFL Draft Bible’s Jack Borowsky.

As Borowsky opines,

“Pitre is going to outplay his draft stock wherever he goes. He checks every box teams look for in a difference-making player and then some. It wouldn’t be shocking to look back at the 2022 draft and view Pitre as one of the special players from the class.”

Pitre finished the 2021 campaign with 75 tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, two interceptions and three forced fumbles. Additionally, for his efforts, he was named last season's Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year.

I'd be a big fan of Holmes & Co. taking the former Baylor standout at No. 46.

Chuck Cook, USA TODAY Sports

Third round, No. 97 overall: Oklahoma linebacker Brian Asamoah

I believe the Lions need to continue the defensive theme with this pick here.

And, if you want a linebacker with high-end speed that can go sideline to sideline at No. 97, then Asamoah is your man.

He proved himself to be a capable run-stuffer during his time with the Sooners, and the Lions are in need of just that.

I think he'd be a nice pickup by Detroit in the late third round.