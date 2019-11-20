Lion
Maven
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Dear Jim Caldwell, I'm Sorry

David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
John Maakaron

At the time Jim Caldwell was relieved of his head coaching duties on New Year's Day in 2018, Lions general manager Bob Quinn made a decree that seemed to encapsulate what many Detroit fans were feeling. 

Quinn stated that he felt going 9-7 -- which Caldwell did in his final season as Lions head man in 2017 -- was not good enough, and it was his assessment that the roster had underachieved. 

There was a belief among management that the team had enough talent to not only make the postseason, but to also start competing for Super Bowl championships.  

But it hasn't happened through almost two full seasons now with Matt Patricia at the helm, the former longtime defensive coordinator of the New England Patriots. 

In fact, the Lions have produced a measly nine wins -- to go along with a tie -- in 26 games under his watch. 

And since Patricia took over, there's been constant chatter about players being disgruntled and unhappy inside the locker room and failing to buy into "The Patriot Way."

Veteran safety Quandre Diggs, a former Detroit team captain, spoke about this after being traded to the Seattle Seahawks earlier this season.

He told Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press that Patricia & Co. want to "control the locker room" and "control (the) voices in the locker room.”

All of this has led me to start believing that Caldwell is the most underappreciated head coach in Lions history.  

In Caldwell's first season with the team in 2014, the Lions went 11-5, and earned a playoff berth as a wild card.

They were defeated, 24-20, by the Cowboys in a game that was filled with controversial calls made against the Lions.

In his NFL head coaching career, Caldwell has a 62-50 record. 

With Detroit, he coached four seasons, and amassed a 36-28 mark, including two playoff appearances. 

Neither postseason appearance resulted in a victory.  

In seven seasons of being an NFL head man, Caldwell's had an above .500 record on five occasions -- three times with Detroit. 

What Caldwell brought to the table was a professional attitude and approach to managing his roster and the locker room. 

The major gripes that Detroit fans had about Caldwell were his incompetency when it came to in-game decision-making and the notion that the Lions could only go so far with him as their coach. 

He wasn't viewed as the coach that could lead the Lions to their first Super Bowl appearance in franchise history. 

However, now that the organization has taken a major step backwards under Patricia, it is easier to appreciate Caldwell for the success he had in Detroit.

Caldwell taking the Lions to the playoffs in his first season should be commended. 

Hindsight being 20/20, instead of moving on from Caldwell as the Lions did in hopes of taking the next step, it may have actually been the correct decision to stay the course. 

Caldwell could have won playoff games in Detroit. 

He could have benefited from having a franchise running back on the roster like Kerryon Johnson to complement Stafford. 

And Stafford could be having even a better season right now, with Caldwell -- a former quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator -- at the helm. 

So, could Quinn and Caldwell -- with more time together -- have taken the Lions to the next level?

We'll never know the answer now, two years removed from the last time Caldwell roamed the sidelines at Ford Field as Detroit head man.

What we do know, though, is that Patricia is not the answer. He's been an utter failure almost since the moment his tenure began in Motown. 

Remember, his first game as Lions head coach was a 48-17 blowout loss suffered at home on Monday Night Football to then-rookie quarterback Sam Darnold and the New York Jets -- a team that went 4-12 in 2018 and finished in last place in the AFC East.

From all the losses that have piled up to the inability to win over the locker room, everything that could've gone wrong in the Patricia era seemingly has up to this point. 

And all of Patricia's misfires have proven that he is not fit to be a head coach in the NFL.

Lions fans, sad but true, it's come to this. 

It's time to admit something that we thought would have never been possible two years ago: Caldwell was a better head coach than Patricia, and was underappreciated during his time in Motown -- including by me.

The only thing else I can say is Jim Caldwell, I'm sorry. 

More: How Rookie CB Amani Oruwariye Fared in First Defensive Snaps of Season

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
gbossa
gbossa

At this point I don't know what you can do other than look for and expect defensive improvement over the rest of the season, continue to evaluate your new talent including Driskel, and give Quinn and Patricia one more year to show they have some clue as to what they're doing. Lost at times in this evaluation is that that Patricia is a first-time head coach and those of us who expected "rocket-scientist" miracles were perhaps out in outer-space ourselves. Blowing this up and starting from scratch at this point in Stafford's career would be a cruel joke, but one more year for our GM/HC duo has to be the limit unless serious progress is being made on the field.

ctikk5
ctikk5

Caldwell had some good qualities as the Lions HC, but our offense is way better with Bevel than it was with Jim Bob and Lombardi who were both hired by Caldwell. There’s no excuses for as bad as our Def is playing but Caldwell had four years to prove a playoff win and didn’t. It’s a double standard to rule Patricia out on season two. Caldwell had bonehead tendencies on the side line during games clock mis management is a big one. Bottom line was we were trying to get to the next step that Caldwell wasn’t getting to. I don’t think an apology is necessary unless you give Jim Schwartz one too, because Caldwell didn’t achieve anything more than Schwartz.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Paul Pasqualoni Says Lions Defense is "Very Sound and a Good Concept"

John Maakaron
1 0

Defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni defends Lions defense

Poll: Is Matthew Stafford Being Selfish?

John Maakaron
0

Quarterback insists he wants to play in 2019. Should Matthew Stafford be told to sit the rest of the season?

Ranking the Lions' 5 Biggest Weaknesses

Logan Lamorandier
0

Here are the Lions' five biggest weaknesses right now

Danny Amendola on Negativity: 'We Hear It But We Don't Listen to It'

John Maakaron
2 1

Danny Amendola discussed Matt Patricia, playing with Jeff Driskel and dealing with negativity surrounding the team

5 NFL Draft Prospects Lions Fans Should Check Out

Brandon Justice
1

Here are five NFL Draft prospects Lions fans should watch during the final weeks of the college football season

Podcast: The Future is Now

John Maakaron
0

On today's podcast episode, John Maakaron & Logan Lamorandier discuss Detroit's loss to the Cowboys.

3 Candidates to Replace Paul Pasqualoni

Brandon Justice
0

Here are three candidates to replace Lions defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni

How Rookie CB Amani Oruwariye Fared in First Defensive Snaps of Season

Logan Lamorandier
0

The Lions' 2019 fifth-round pick Amani Oruwariye saw his first defensive action of the season in Week 11 against the Cowboys

Matthew Stafford vs. Jeff Driskel

Logan Lamorandier
1

Jeff Driskel has been a serviceable backup in Matthew Stafford's absence, but he is a very different quarterback

Darius Slay Apologizes for Missed Catch

John Maakaron
0

Cornerback Darius Slay had a chance to make a "Big Play" against the Cowboys, but let the ball slip through his fingers