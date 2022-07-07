One Defensive Free Agent Lions Need to Add

Read more on the one defensive free agent the Detroit Lions need to add before the start of training camp.

The Detroit Lions have plenty of youth in their defensive backs room.

Amani Oruwariye, a breakout star last season at cornerback, is the oldest corner at 26 years old. The safety position is a little more experienced, with the likes of Tracy Walker and free-agent addition DeShon Elliott.

Because of the relative inexperience at cornerback, the Lions will be forced to make decisions on young players like A.J. Parker and Jerry Jacobs.

Detroit appears content at the other defensive positions for the time being. The defensive line is anchored by Michael Brockers and youngsters Levi Onwuzurike, Alim McNeill and Aidan Hutchinson.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell has called the battle for the starting linebacker spots “a bloodbath,” so it’s unlikely that much change is coming at that position.

The Lions need experience at cornerback, so adding a piece would be beneficial heading into training camp.

In that sense, a player like Kevin King could be a player who winds up making a significant impact for Detroit’s secondary.

Jeff Hanisch, USA TODAY Sports

King is 27 years old, and coming off a season in which he played 10 games for the Green Bay Packers. He picked off one pass last year and defended three, while totaling 29 tackles.

He’d be the oldest member of the Lions’ cornerbacks group, giving him a leg up on younger competitors like Jeff Okudah, whose career has not panned out the way the Lions had hoped it would.

Though he’s 27, King is still relatively young by NFL standards. The 2022 season will be his sixth campaign as a pro.

King has also been troubled by injuries, having never played a full season in his pro career. Because of this, he could be relatively affordable on a short, prove-it contract.

As a former Packer, he’s familiar with the Lions, and could see an opportunity to help change the fortunes of the franchise.

Several of the team’s free-agent additions have spoken out about their admiration of Campbell, his coaching staff and the team’s inspired style of play.

Detroit enters the 2022 season with plenty of questions at the cornerback position.

Oruwariye will start at one corner spot, but who goes opposite him and in the slot is anyone’s guess.

Right now, Okudah, Mike Hughes and hybrid safety-corner Will Harris are seen as the favorites to start at cornerback.

Jacobs was solid in 2021, his first year as a pro, but is rehabbing a torn ACL that he suffered in Week 15.

By adding King, the Lions could add a competitive player who could help clear the picture a bit. When healthy, he’s shown enough skill to be a starter in the league.

His best season came in 2019, when he played in 15 games and intercepted five passes.

Depth is key on competitive teams, and the Lions have goals of reaching some form of contention in 2022.

If the Lions add King, the depth and skill he provides would deepen the team’s stability at the position and push the young players to perform at their best.