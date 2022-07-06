Skip to main content

What Baker Mayfield Trade Means for Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions play the Carolina Panthers in Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season.

Could quarterback Baker Mayfield be under center by Week 16 when the Lions travel to Carolina to play on Christmas Eve?

According to NFL Network, "The Panthers are acquiring former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield from the #Browns for a 2024 conditional 5th-round draft pick."

To make the deal agreeable to both sides, the Browns have agreed to pay $10.5 million of Mayfield's $18 million salary in 2022. 

The deal is pending Mayfield passing a physical to make it official. 

Although Mayfield may not be a clear long-term answer for the Panthers, there is an opportunity in the short-term for the team to be more competitive in 2022. 

Currently, the Panthers feature a quarterback room with Mayfield, Sam Darnold and P.J. Walker. 

The Lions were able to limit the offensive production of Mayfield when the team visited the Browns last season. 

Mayfield went 15 of 29 for 176 yards and two interceptions in a 13-10 victory. 

Mayfield, 27, is a former top overall pick in the NFL Draft back in 2018. He spent the first four seasons of his career with Cleveland. 

Despite garnering a playoff win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, the organization went out and gave Deshaun Watson a massive, long-term contract that was fully guaranteed. 

