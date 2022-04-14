Skip to main content

Lions Have Pre-Draft Visit With Safety Delarrin Turner-Yell

The Detroit Lions are likely going to add a safety in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Detroit Lions are continuing their evaluation of multiple defensive backs who could end up on the roster following the 2022 NFL Draft. 

After signing safety DeShon Elliott in free agency to a one-year deal, Detroit is still in search of defensive backs who will be part of the roster in the long-term. 

Oklahoma Sooners safety Delarrin Turner-Yell has a top-30 visit scheduled with the Lions on Thursday, according to The Athletic.

Many draft pundits believe the talented safety will be drafted in later rounds, but has the capabilities of making an impact early in his career. 

As SI's NFL Draft Bible explains, 

"Turner-Yell’s processing skills are noticeable on tape, as he is always in the right place at the right time, especially in the run game. His shoulders and hips line up on a slender frame. Despite his skinny frame, he shows he has the strength and physicality needed to play the safety position. He’s willing to come up and make a play at the line of scrimmage utilizing his solid play recognition skills. Turner-Yell has a knack for recognizing route concepts which is one of his most substantial assets as a prospect. His tackling technique is something out of a clinic, as he is great at wrapping up and waiting for reinforcements with more prominent ball carriers. He comes flying up to the line of scrimmage on run plays, looking to make a tackle which shows he is engaged and alert in all play scenarios."

Turner-Yell was a three-year starter at Oklahoma and finished 2021 with three INTs and 52 tackles. 

yell5

