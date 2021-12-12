Detroit Lions' Inactive List: T.J. Hockenson Will Miss Broncos Game

Skip to main content
    December 12, 2021
    Detroit Lions' Week 14 Inactive List

    Read more about the Detroit Lions' Week 14 inactive list against the Denver Broncos.
    The Detroit Lions (1-10-1) are 12.5-point underdogs against the Denver Broncos (6-6). 

    Preparations this week have taken many twists and turns, as the coaching staff has dealt with an outbreak of coronavirus and the flu. 

    Lions head coach Dan Campbell was asked this week if there were concerns about conditioning for those players held out of practice, who are now tasked with playing a game in altitude. 

    “A little bit, it could be knowing those couple of factors. But, there again, we’re just big on -- they’ve got to be able to hydrate, they’ve got to rest," Campbell explained. "We’ll get them out here, but it won’t be grueling. We’ll rotate the reps with some of these guys, so that they’re getting the work. But, it’s not too much, it’s not overbearing. And then, they get some live reps, just a couple here. It’s the altitude, but it’s -- there again, we’ve got oxygen over there. We’ll be fine.” 

    Campbell added, "It’s the hand you’re dealt, and so we make the most of it. I just bring this up, it’s like just because we’re young, doesn’t mean that we’re immature. I want to hope and feel like we’ve grown, and we are growing up and we can handle this. And you know what? We have to. We’ve just preached to our guys, ‘There are no excuses. It’s just results. Nobody cares.' So, we’ve got to go make it happen.”

    Here is the list of the Lions' Week 14 inactives:

    WR Trinity Benson 

    QB David Blough 

    TE T.J. Hockenson 

    LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin

    OLB Julian Okwara 

    RB D'Andre Swift 

