Predictions: Lions-Broncos

The SI All Lions staff provides its predictions for the Detroit Lions' Week 14 contest with the Denver Broncos.

Vito Chirco

Will the Lions win back-to-back games for the first time since the 2020 season?

Detroit has been battling a wave of illness in practice this week, which doesn't bode well for the Lions as they take on the Denver Broncos in the Mile High City this weekend. It's a place that is always tough to play in for opposing players due to its altitude of 5,280 feet (one mile high) above sea level.

Detroit is also set to be without second-year running back D'Andre Swift for a second consecutive week, which even further diminishes the chances of Detroit securing the victory in Denver.

I'm sorry to say this, Lions fans. But, I don't see a second win being in the cards this week against Teddy Bridgewater and the Broncos.

Broncos 27, Lions 14

Camren Clouthier

The Lions, fresh off a win against the Minnesota Vikings, look to carry the momentum into this weekend's contest against Teddy Bridgewater and the Denver Broncos.

Unfortunately, the Lions already appear to be facing an uphill climb, as they'll be without a number of notable players on Sunday. Due to a recent illness, it's looking more and more like we won't see the likes of D'Andre Swift, T.J. Hockenson, Levi Onwuzurike, Penei Sewell and several others, who are all listed as "questionable." Unfortunately, this doesn't bode well for a Lions team that is looking to stay competitive, and ultimately, I don't see them getting another win this weekend because of it.

Broncos 24, Lions 14

Daniel Kelly

Detroit is on a winning streak (I’ve been waiting to say that all year), and the Lions will make it two in a row against Denver.

The NFL was made for upsets like this, and the stage is set. Despite the flu, COVID and everything else, the words that rookie running back Jermar Jefferson spoke prior to the season are going to ring true. Jefferson is going to "shock the world," and so are the Detroit Lions in the Mile High City.

Kirthmon F. Dozier, USA TODAY NETWORK

They will catch the Broncos overlooking them on this warm, 56-degree day in Denver. Christmas comes early for the Lions.

Lions 19, Broncos 12

John Maakaron

The Lions have had one of their most challenging weeks of the season. With so many new players being shuffled into the lineup, Detroit is not winning back-to-back games. Denver will be playing with a heavy heart, and will look to honor wideout Demaryius Thomas with a win.

Broncos 24, Lions 17

Adam Strozynski

The Detroit Lions come into this matchup with the Denver Broncos under the weather.

One week removed from riding high after securing their first win of the season against the Minnesota Vikings, the Lions have been hit hard with the flu bug.

Add in the Denver altitude and a Broncos team that is playing with everything in front of itself. It is pretty simple: Win and you're in (the playoffs).

The Broncos have also discovered a new weapon in running back Javonte Williams, who filled in as the lead back last week with Melvin Gordon banged up.

Expect the Broncos to run over the weakened Lions in the Mile High City.

Broncos 24, Lions 17