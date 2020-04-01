2020 NFL Draft: Detroit Lions 4-Round Mock Draft

The NFL Draft is rapidly approaching -- takes place April 23-25 -- and thus, I can't wait any longer to release my first Lions mock draft.

Here's who I think the Lions should take with their five picks through the first four rounds:

First round (No. 3 overall) - Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa

The Lions have been aboard the Matthew Stafford train long enough to realize that he's not the quarterback that's going to lead them to their first Super Bowl appearance in franchise history.

In 11 years in the league -- all spent in the Motor City -- he's failed to lead the Lions to a single playoff victory.

Sure, at times, it hasn't been his fault because of either a lackluster supporting cast around him or a porous defense or even both.

However, the quarterback position -- outside of rare examples in the Saints' Drew Brees and the Buccaneers' Tom Brady -- has increasingly become a young man's game. And dual-threat ability has become more and more of a necessity.

For instance, just take a look at the skill sets of the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, the Ravens' Lamar Jackson and the Texans' Deshaun Watson. They all can make big plays with their legs. The same can not be said about Stafford.

In drafting Tagovailoa, the Lions would have their Mahomes -- a quarterback with the ability to be a high-end franchise passer for many years to come.

Sure, Tua may never get the Lions to a Super Bowl -- as Mahomes did in his third NFL season.

However, he offers the organization a better shot of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy one day than does a 32-year-old Stafford.

Second round (No. 35 overall) - Oklahoma DL Neville Gallimore

The Oklahoma product would provide an immediate impact along the interior of Detroit's defensive line.

He's not the most complete run defender yet. However, from a pass-rush perspective, he already possesses the necessary skill set to serve as a rusher that comes in on both long and late downs.

And the 6-foot-2, 304-pound athletic specimen would be just what the doctor ordered for general manager Bob Quinn in round two.

© Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Third round (No. 67 overall) - Florida State RB Cam Akers

Akers has all the physical tools necessary to be an effective runner at the next level. According to Pro Football Focus, he picked up 3.9 of his 4.9 yards per carry after contact in 2019.

At the very least, he could be a productive No. 2 back behind Kerryon Johnson in 2020.

© Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Third round (No. 85 overall via Philadelphia) - Michigan EDGE defender Josh Uche

As you can tell, I'm all about the Lions adding pass rushers. Even if you think Quinn & Co. would be better off taking a cornerback here, I think Uche is going to be such a good pro that it's still worth taking him in this spot.

Versatility is the name to his game. And he should be able to provide just that in Detroit head coach Matt Patricia's defense, as Uche can wreak havoc on opposing passers from either the up or down position.

© Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Fourth round (No. 109 overall) - Iowa CB Michael Ojemudia

His 6-foot-1, 200-pound frame will allow him to guard bigger receivers at the next level.

Ojemudia also brings to the table the ability to change direction smoothly and solid quickness.

In fact, he impressed many at the NFL combine with his 4.45 40-yard dash time, which placed him ninth among all cornerbacks.

He'd be a good get for Detroit's front office with this pick.

© Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

