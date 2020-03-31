AllLions
Lions Select Cesar Ruiz in Todd McShay's Latest Mock Draft

John Maakaron

ESPN NFL analyst Todd McShay released the fourth version of his mock draft and did not veer from his typical choice for the Lions in the first round. 

As in previous mock drafts, McShay has Detroit selecting Ohio State Cornerback Jeff Okudah. 

“Okudah would bring ball skills, size and versatility to a defense that was exploited last season to the tune of 284.4 passing yards allowed per game. His athleticism is elite, and I’d expect him to excel in man coverage at the next level," McShay wrote.

With the Lions’ 35th pick, McShay has the Lions selecting Michigan center Cesar Ruiz. 

According to McShay, “The Lions lost Graham Glasgow in free agency, and they could find a replacement early on Day 2. Ruiz is my top-ranked center, and the Lions were middle of the pack in 2019 in both rushing offense and pass protection.”

Ruiz has been steadily moving up draft boards since he declared for the 2020 NFL Draft last month.

The 6-foot-4, 320-pound lineman could be a solid replacement for Graham Glasgow, since he departed from the Lions this offseason.

According to Pro Football Focus, Ruiz was rated the top pass-blocking center in college football in 2019.

He has shown the versatility that the Lions are looking for, based on his potential to play both guard and center.

As a junior, Ruiz garnered attention and accolades for his play at center. The final five games he played as a junior, Ruiz was stellar in his blocking responsibilities.

He allowed only eight pressures in 447 pass-blocking snaps in his junior season.

