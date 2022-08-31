Skip to main content

Lions Announce 2022 Practice Squad, Waive RB Jermar Jefferson

These players will remain with the Lions on the practice squad to start the 2022 NFL season.

On Wednesday afternoon, after reports surfaced of several players deciding to remain with the team, the Detroit Lions officially announced that 13 players have been signed to their practice squad for the upcoming 2022 NFL season. 

In his latest media session with reporters, Lions head coach Dan Campbell indicated that he felt the preseason, and all the work that was done physically, has prepared the team to begin the regular season against the Philadelphia Eagles. 

"The vision that which I had to prepare us physically and mentally, I feel like is right on par right now," said Campbell. "And, I think we got what we needed to get. Now, going a week out from Philly, I think we’ll physically be ready for this game, and I think mentally we’ve been through a ton of situations that’ll have us prepared. And, fortunately, we still have a week here before we even do the true prep for those guys. 

"So, we get a couple of practices in, and then next week, we’ll really grind out the gameplan for them," Campbell continued. "But, yeah, I like where we’re at, and I think everything that we’ve preached we’ve tried to do and I think those guys have done it. So, I think we’re as ready as we’re going to be physically.”

The team needed to make room for defensive tackle Benito Jones, so running back Jermar Jefferson was waived. 

If another player is placed on a reserve list, then Jefferson can easily return to the active roster or practice squad (if he does not get claimed) 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Lions Articles

lions5

Lions Claim DT Benito Jones

The Detroit Lions were looking to add "girth" to the defensive line.

holmes5

2022 Lions Practice Squad Tracker, Waiver Claims

The Detroit Lions are second in the NFL waiver wire order.

nate5

Lions Waive David Blough, Will Sign QB Nate Sudfeld

The Lions hope David Blough can remain to play on the practice squad.

Lions' 2022 practice squad

  • WR Maurice Alexander
  • LB Jarrad Davis
  • TE Derrick Deese
  • T Obinna Eze
  • TE Garrett Griffin
  • DL Bruce Hector
  • LB James Houston
  • RB Justin Jackson
  • WR Tom Kennedy
  • CB A.J. Parker
  • LB Anthony Pittman
  • T Dan Skipper
  • CB Saivion Smith

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

lions5
News

Lions Claim DT Benito Jones

By John Maakaron
holmes5
News

2022 Lions Practice Squad Tracker, Waiver Claims

By John Maakaron
nate5
News

Lions Waive David Blough, Will Sign QB Nate Sudfeld

By John Maakaron
USATSI_16764210_168388382_lowres
News

8 Waived Players Lions Should Consider Claiming

By Christian Booher
kalil5
News

'Hard Knocks' Ep. 4 Review: Agonizing Decisions

By Vito Chirco
goff5
News

Grading Lions' 2022 53-Man Roster

By Vito Chirco
blough5
News

6 Thoughts on Detroit Lions' Initial 53-Man Roster

By John Maakaron
USATSI_18946560_168388382_lowres
News

Detroit Lions Announce 2022 53-Man Roster

By John Maakaron