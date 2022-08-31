Lions Announce 2022 Practice Squad, Waive RB Jermar Jefferson
On Wednesday afternoon, after reports surfaced of several players deciding to remain with the team, the Detroit Lions officially announced that 13 players have been signed to their practice squad for the upcoming 2022 NFL season.
In his latest media session with reporters, Lions head coach Dan Campbell indicated that he felt the preseason, and all the work that was done physically, has prepared the team to begin the regular season against the Philadelphia Eagles.
"The vision that which I had to prepare us physically and mentally, I feel like is right on par right now," said Campbell. "And, I think we got what we needed to get. Now, going a week out from Philly, I think we’ll physically be ready for this game, and I think mentally we’ve been through a ton of situations that’ll have us prepared. And, fortunately, we still have a week here before we even do the true prep for those guys.
"So, we get a couple of practices in, and then next week, we’ll really grind out the gameplan for them," Campbell continued. "But, yeah, I like where we’re at, and I think everything that we’ve preached we’ve tried to do and I think those guys have done it. So, I think we’re as ready as we’re going to be physically.”
The team needed to make room for defensive tackle Benito Jones, so running back Jermar Jefferson was waived.
If another player is placed on a reserve list, then Jefferson can easily return to the active roster or practice squad (if he does not get claimed)
Recommended Lions Articles
Lions Claim DT Benito Jones
The Detroit Lions were looking to add "girth" to the defensive line.
2022 Lions Practice Squad Tracker, Waiver Claims
The Detroit Lions are second in the NFL waiver wire order.
Lions Waive David Blough, Will Sign QB Nate Sudfeld
The Lions hope David Blough can remain to play on the practice squad.
Lions' 2022 practice squad
- WR Maurice Alexander
- LB Jarrad Davis
- TE Derrick Deese
- T Obinna Eze
- TE Garrett Griffin
- DL Bruce Hector
- LB James Houston
- RB Justin Jackson
- WR Tom Kennedy
- CB A.J. Parker
- LB Anthony Pittman
- T Dan Skipper
- CB Saivion Smith
- Subscribe to the AllLions podcast on iTunes
- Like and follow AllLions on Facebook
- Follow us on Twitter: @detroitpodcast @vitojerome
- @llamorandier @CBooher_ @camrenclouthier
- Follow Detroit Sports Podcast on Instagram: @detroitsports_podcast
Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.