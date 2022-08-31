2022 Lions Practice Squad Tracker, Waiver Claims
The next phase of the NFL season is set to begin on Wednesday, as the Detroit Lions and every NFL team will have an opportunity to examine the waiver wire for potential players to acquire.
Early Wednesday, the team already decided to place backup quarterback David Blough on waivers.
The team could even decide to place other members of the roster on the PUP list, opening the door for running back Justin Jackson to return to the active roster.
Also, practice squads are created with players that were cut and end up clearing waivers.
Waiver claims are typically processed starting at noon. So, make sure to visit All Lions, as we update all of the roster moves that general manager Brad Holmes and the coaching staff decide upon make in the next several hours.
After the completion of NFL roster cuts, certain players let go are then able to hit the waiver wire, with the hopes of catching on with another organization.
If a player waived by his former team has played four or more NFL seasons, they are not subject to the waiver wire.
If a player has played in three or fewer seasons, they are subject to the waiver wire.
The Lions sit at the No. 2 position in the waiver claim order, which gives Holmes an opportunity to acquire players to upgrade the current roster.
The top 10 in the waiver order:
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Detroit Lions
- Houston Texans
- New York Jets
- New York Giants
- Carolina Panthers
- Chicago Bears
- Atlanta Falcons
- Denver Broncos
- Seattle Seahawks
If the Lions were to put in a claim, one other team could prevent them from acquiring a player -- if the claim is made by a team ahead of them in the waiver order.
Updated 2022 Detroit Lions practice squad roster
Detroit Lions waiver wire claims