    January 4, 2022
    Look: Antonio Brown Memes Featuring Detroit Lions Emerge Following Buccaneers Ordeal

    The memes continue to surface featuring Antonio Brown!
    Since wide receiver Antonio Brown of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers abruptly left the game against the New York Jets, conflicting reports have surfaced regarding what caused his frustration. 

    According to early reports, Brown reportedly was benched by the coaching staff, possibly due to the team not wanting the veteran wideout to meet contractual markers that could have paid him a million dollars more in 2021.

    NFL Network has since reported that Brown had a disagreement with head coach Bruce Arians and voiced that he did not wanting to return to the game, as he has been dealing with a nagging ankle injury. 

    "What he told the staff, from what I understand, is that he was not going into the game because, in his mind, he did not feel he was healthy," NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport said. "The response then from the offensive coaches and from Bruce Arians was, 'If you are not gonna go into the game when we tell you to go into the game, then you cannot be here.' At that point, they threw him off the sidelines and then cut him from the team."

    Even a couple of days later, comedic memes continue to emerge online. 

    These memes posted online feature Brown holding up messages regarding "The Calvin Johnson rule" and the Lions being on the wrong end of a penalty call in their playoff loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

