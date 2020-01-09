Lions Biggest Studs & Duds from 2019

The 2019 season was a disappointment for many involved with the Detroit Lions.

Nobody was happy losing nine consecutive games to end the season. A three-win campaign is not going to sit well with fans and Lions upper management.

Hence, General Manager Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia have been given the mandate to get the team into playoff contention next season or face dismissal.

Here is the studs and duds list from the Detroit Lions 2019 season.

Offensive Stud: QB Matthew Stafford

Stafford was playing at a stellar level prior to his season-ending injury.

He finished the season with a career-best 106.0 passer rating.

Detroit did not win a single game after Stafford injured his back against the Oakland Raiders.

QB Matthew Stafford © Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Offensive Stud: WR Kenny Golladay

Golladay emerged in 2019 as a legitimate and reliable offensive weapon.

He thrived in Darrell Bevell's offense and expressed a fondness for the scheme installed by the Lions first-year offensive coordinator.

He finished the 2019 season with 1,190 receiving yards and led the NFL with 11 touchdown grabs.

WR Kenny Golladay © Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Offensive Dud: TE Jesse James

James had a very disappointing first season with Detroit and struggled mightily to become involved in any meaningful way.

Pass catching and blocking left a lot to be desired.

Bob Quinn expressed in his recent press conference that James needs to be more involved in the offense next season.

TE Jesse James © Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive Stud: CB Darius Slay

Slay is asked to cover the opponents best wide receiver weekly and he performed up to expectations.

The biggest question mark facing the organization is whether or not to trade him in the offseason or consider renegotiating his contract.

CB Darius Slay & QB Aaron Rodgers © Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive Stud: DE Trey Flowers

Flowers ended the 2019 playing at the level he did in New England.

He did not display his true talents until he recovered fully from offseason shoulder surgery.

Finished with seven sacks and was one of the few players in 2019 who actually pressured and sacked the opposing quarterback.

DE Trey Flowers © Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive Dud: DT A'Shawn Robinson

Considering it was a contract year, Robinson was a major disappointment.

The defensive line never lived up to the billing and Robinson was one of the reasons why.

Tackles, pressures were down and he failed to make many impactful plays in 2019.

Likely played his last game for the Lions.

DT A'Shawn Robinson © Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive Dud: CB Justin Coleman

In year one, Coleman did not live up the significant contract General Manager Bob Quinn signed him to.

Had stretches of success, but wasn't able to achieve consistency in the secondary.

Opposing quarterbacks regularly targeted Coleman and his coverage hindered the Lions defense.

Collectively, he gave up eight touchdowns and 70 catches.

Penalties were a major problem for the Lions all season and Coleman led the team with 10 penalties called against him.

CB Justin Coleman © Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

