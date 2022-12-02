The Detroit Lions are getting healthier, as they seek their fifth victory of the season.

After being in the league's concussion protocol, both Jonah Jackson and Jeff Okudah are set to play this weekend against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Additionally, rookie Josh Paschal is also expected to return after addressing a knee injury.

With Detroit's top defensive back returning, the task of attempting to limit the Jaguars' receiving corps is a little more achievable for Aaron Glenn's defense.

“The thing is they have different types of receivers. They went and got (Christian) Kirk, who’s more of the shifty, quick-twitch slot receiver," said Glenn. "Then you have Marvin Jones, who does a really good job catching the 50/50 ball, and then you have the shot with Zay Jones.

"So, man, they have a track team out there, and the goal with the tight ends, with (Evan) Engram who’s a former receiver, and then, I was with Dan Arnold in New Orleans, who’s a receiving tight end," Glenn continued. "So, they have a ton of weapons, and the thing is we have to be ready to match them, because there’s going to be some man-to-man situations in this game, but also some zone. We’ve just got to bone up and win our one-on-ones.”

Against the Jaguars, though, the team will be without defensive lineman Julian Okwara and center Evan Brown.

Detroit Lions' Week 13 Friday Injury Report