Odds Jameson Williams Debuts against Jaguars

The Detroit Lions have an explosive player waiting in the wings to join their offense.

Rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams began practicing prior to the Lions Week 12 matchup with the Buffalo Bills. However, head coach Dan Campbell won’t commit to whether or not the rookie will play in Sunday’s matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

While Williams’ status is uncertain, Detroit’s head coach said fellow rookie Josh Paschal should play. Veterans Jonah Jackson and Jeff Okudah will also return to action after missing the Thanksgiving matchup.

Campbell told local reporters Friday that he hadn’t made a decision on Williams’ status for the game. He said that Williams has been practicing throughout the week with an emphasis on getting his legs back under him.

To get acclimated, Williams has been working exclusively with the Lions’ scout team while also participating in individual drills.

Williams has wasted no time building chemistry with starting quarterback Jared Goff. Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has observed the efforts and outlined his expectations for the duo throughout the season’s final six games.

“To me, it’s developing chemistry with the quarterback,” Johnson told reporters Thursday. “I mean, shoot, yesterday was the first time I think (QB) Jared (Goff)’s thrown the ball to him, routes on air or competitive setting. That takes time. That takes time. It’s different than you acquire (WR) Josh Reynolds middle of the season and instantly that connection’s there. So we’re in a race to develop that as fast as we can, push that envelope, and that’s just time on task. That’s really all it is.”

Williams spoke with reporters Thursday and detailed his feelings toward getting back in action.

“Feeling good, feeling back to myself,” Williams said. “Got a chance to get out there, get some routes, run some plays with the team, do a little bit so feeling really good right now.”

The rookie admitted that he doesn’t believe there will be an issue shaking off the rust that has come with missing nearly a year due to injury.

“I wouldn’t say I feel rusty, I’ve been getting back on my feet,” Williams said. “I’ve been running around for a little minute now, so it’s just I’m back out with the team. I wouldn’t say I feel rusty.”

Based on all the information presented this week, it would be quite surprising if Williams debuted this week.

Therefore, we are placing the odds at 10 percent of Detroit's first round draft pick debuting at Ford Field in Week 13.

Notes

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said injured running back Travis Etienne is expected to play. The second-year Clemson product had been nursing a foot injury.