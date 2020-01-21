LionMaven
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

GM Bob Quinn Will Begin Evaluation of 2019 Season Next Week

John Maakaron

Lions general manager Bob Quinn appeared on the "Late Hits" Sirius XM NFL radio show Monday evening. 

His 12-minute appearance went over a wide array of topics, including what he and the Lions coaching staff is looking to achieve this week to what went wrong during the 2019 season for Detroit. 

USATSI_13797556_168388382_lowres
© Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Here are the highlights of his guest appearance on NFL radio.

What are the benefits of the Lions coaching staff working with the North squad during the Senior Bowl?

Quinn indicated it was a tremendous opportunity to work with the players this week. Being able to begin teaching some of the prospects concepts and review the tape during the week is very valuable. 

What is Quinn's evaluation regarding what happened during the 2019 season?

Quinn expressed again that the team did not win enough games. He reiterated the team started the season off well, but then struggled with injuries. 

He is hoping that the 30% roster turnover improves the team next season, and that the players being brought in must be better than those exiting. 

What is Quinn hoping for from Cory Undlin and Brayden Coombs?

Quinn expressed that both are young, good leaders and have good schemes. 

Undlin was with him and Matt Patricia in New England back in 2004, and the Lions are excited to have him. 

The organization has had their eye on Coombs for several years and were impressed by his coaching accomplishments at his previous stop. 

What areas are Quinn hoping to bolster during this offseason?

Quinn indicated that the evaluation process has just started. 

The coaching staff took some time off following the end of the 2019 season, and then have been preparing for their week in Alabama.

He indicated that the evaluation process will begin next Monday and the needs list will then be created. 

The emotions are still high at the end of the season, and he finds it better to take their time. 

Detroit's needs list and free-agency wants will be established in early February.  

What are Quinn's thoughts on the speculation the team should look at a quarterback with a high draft pick?

Matthew Stafford is nearing full health, according to Quinn. Also, Quinn expressed he is "totally comfortable and happy that Matthew Stafford is our quarterback." He indicated that it was "cool to see him in coach mode. He is going to come back strong."

Related

3 Senior Bowl Cornerback Prospects for Detroit Lions

What Are Your Expectations for 2020 Lions' Season?

4 Lions Second-Round Draft Busts

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Rafaelto
Rafaelto

Well he better get it together this year. If we can get a DE and CB in draft and in free agency.. that will kick off a new beginning

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What Are Your Expectations for Lions' 2020 Season?

Ownership has told Bob Quinn and Co. it's win-now mode. What are your expectations for the Lions 2020 season?

John Maakaron

by

LionsLifer

Columnist Writes, "Tannehill has been Slightly Better" than Stafford

Pat Caputo of Oakland Press writes Ryan Tannehill's career has been slightly better than Matthew Stafford's

John Maakaron

by

KingTy

3 Senior Bowl Cornerback Prospects for the Lions

Detroit should pay attention to these cornerbacks this week during the Senior Bowl

Logan Lamorandier

NFL Teams Have Interest in Former Lions QB Dan Orlovsky

Could ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky become a coach in the NFL?

John Maakaron

by

Da Ti

4 Lions Second-Round Draft Busts

Detroit can ill-afford to miss on this year's second-round draft selection

Vito Chirco

Why Jeff Okudah Will Be Lions' Pick at No. 3

Our Vito Chirco opines why Ohio State defensive back Jeff Okudah will be the Lions' selection at No. 3 overall

Vito Chirco

by

aholler2323

4 Must Watch Free Agents During AFC/NFC Title Games

Lions fans should pay attention to these players during Sunday's championship games

John Maakaron

Top 5 "Goin' Nuts With TJ" Moments

Rachel Marie takes a look at the top five moments from this past season's episodes of the DetroitLions.com video series "Goin' Nuts With TJ"

rachelmariesports

3 Players Lions Must Avoid Selecting with Third Pick

Lions would likely regret selecting these three players in 2020 NFL Draft

John Maakaron

Is LB Isaiah Simmons the Missing Piece for Lions Defense?

Watch as Rachel Marie explores the idea of the Detroit Lions drafting LB Isaiah Simmons

rachelmariesports

by

Troze