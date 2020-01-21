GM Bob Quinn Will Begin Evaluation of 2019 Season Next Week

Lions general manager Bob Quinn appeared on the "Late Hits" Sirius XM NFL radio show Monday evening.

His 12-minute appearance went over a wide array of topics, including what he and the Lions coaching staff is looking to achieve this week to what went wrong during the 2019 season for Detroit.

Here are the highlights of his guest appearance on NFL radio.

What are the benefits of the Lions coaching staff working with the North squad during the Senior Bowl?

Quinn indicated it was a tremendous opportunity to work with the players this week. Being able to begin teaching some of the prospects concepts and review the tape during the week is very valuable.

What is Quinn's evaluation regarding what happened during the 2019 season?

Quinn expressed again that the team did not win enough games. He reiterated the team started the season off well, but then struggled with injuries.

He is hoping that the 30% roster turnover improves the team next season, and that the players being brought in must be better than those exiting.

What is Quinn hoping for from Cory Undlin and Brayden Coombs?

Quinn expressed that both are young, good leaders and have good schemes.

Undlin was with him and Matt Patricia in New England back in 2004, and the Lions are excited to have him.

The organization has had their eye on Coombs for several years and were impressed by his coaching accomplishments at his previous stop.

What areas are Quinn hoping to bolster during this offseason?

Quinn indicated that the evaluation process has just started.

The coaching staff took some time off following the end of the 2019 season, and then have been preparing for their week in Alabama.

He indicated that the evaluation process will begin next Monday and the needs list will then be created.

The emotions are still high at the end of the season, and he finds it better to take their time.

Detroit's needs list and free-agency wants will be established in early February.

What are Quinn's thoughts on the speculation the team should look at a quarterback with a high draft pick?

Matthew Stafford is nearing full health, according to Quinn. Also, Quinn expressed he is "totally comfortable and happy that Matthew Stafford is our quarterback." He indicated that it was "cool to see him in coach mode. He is going to come back strong."

