What Are Your Expectations for Lions' 2020 Season?

John Maakaron

The Detroit Lions coaching staff is down in Mobile, Alabama for this week's Senior Bowl. 

Expectations are that head coach Matt Patricia and Co. will get an up close look at draft prospects throughout the week of practices.

When Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn were retained, ownership expressed that there was indeed disappointment felt by everyone due to the teams poor record. 

With that said, ownership has now stated that the expectation for the 2020 season is playoff contention and playing meaningful games in December. 

© Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

While there are many factors yet to be determined before next season begins, the expectations levied against the current Lions regime are important and valid. 

It will not be acceptable for the team to be out of playoff contention in December. 

For many, just making the playoffs will not be enough either. Some will expect that elusive playoff victory. 

It has been 28 years since the Lions defeated the Cowboys in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs. 

No matter what your expectations are, the organization must take major steps forward in Patricia's third season. 

What are your expectations for the Lions in 2020? Vote and comment below.

by

Wesley0831