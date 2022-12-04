Detroit Lions' Week 13 Inactive List

Here is a list of players who are inactive for the Lions in Week 13 against the Jaguars.

The Detroit Lions will have an opportunity to play several of their young players during the final stretch of the season.

Unfortunately for Michael Brockers, he will yet again sit as a healthy scratch against the 4-7 Jaguars.

With the team getting healthier, the opportunities will be there for younger players to showcase their skillset for the coaching staff.

Among them is rookie James Houston, who will be looking to build off his stellar performance against the Buffalo Bills.

“It is a growing team. Again, I think you guys think that we should be in the Super Bowl with all these new players," Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn said this week. "I was just talking to our staff. When you look at it, we had two mainstays this year, to be honest with you. That was Alex (Anzalone) and Alim (McNeill). We basically had a whole new team.

"You add (Aidan Hutchinson) Hutch on the edge, you have (Josh) Paschal on the edge, you added (Isaiah) Buggs on the inside. On the linebackers, you add (Malcolm Rodriguez) 'Rodrigo'. In the back end, (Jeff Okudah) 'Jefe' was really a new player for us. You have Mike Hughes. You have Will (Harris) now, who’s playing the nickel for us. Then, you have two new safeties, so, man, trying to get that continuity is tough. But, that’s the way of the league now."

Despite the ups and downs of a long season, the coaching staff is hoping to instill in the roster a sense of purpose and intensity each and every week, even following a tough loss.

"So, we’ve got to do a good job of teaching and making sure our guys understand schematically," said Glenn. "So, I guess to answer your question, it’s trying to continue to get our guys to understand that because when you get a new group of guys, man there’s an understanding that comes with that also, and that’s what we’re trying to create now.”

Here is the updated list of the Lions' Week 13 inactives:

DL Michael Brockers

C Evan Brown

WR Tom Kennedy

DL Romeo Okwara

CB Amani Oruwariye

G Logan Stenberg