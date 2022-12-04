3 Keys to Victory for Lions against Jaguars

Read more on the three keys to victory for the Detroit Lions in their Week 13 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Detroit Lions (4-7) have a chance to get back on the right track Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-7).

In order for the Lions to capture the Week 13 victory, here are three things they must do.

Don't allow Travis Etienne to go off

Etienne is an emerging star in Jacksonville.

The Clemson product missed his entire rookie campaign with a Lisfranc injury in his left foot, but has bounced back in a major way in his sophomore season as a pro.

Through 11 games in 2022, he has accumulated 728 yards and four touchdowns on 133 carries, good for an average of 5.5 yards a carry. The dual-threat runner has also added another 202 yards as a receiver.

Additionally, from Weeks 7-9, Etienne had a three-game stretch that many backs would be envious of. He amassed north of 100 rushing yards in each of the three contests, including a career-high 156 yards in Week 8 against the Denver Broncos.

On Sunday, he'll be a handful to stop for a Detroit defense that has allowed the third-most yards on the ground (1,701) and the most rushing touchdowns (18) in 2022.

If Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn's unit can stymie the second-year back at least a little bit, it would certainly enhance Detroit's chances of coming out on top in the Week 13 contest.

Win the battle at the line of scrimmage

The Jaguars will try to wreak havoc against Jared Goff all afternoon long. And, they have two of the more capable pass rushers in the league to do so: Josh Allen and Travon Walker (the No. 1 overall pick in 2022).

This is where Detroit's offensive tackles Taylor Decker and Penei Sewell need to step up. Sewell will likely draw the assignment of Allen on the right side of the line, while Decker will likely be tasked with blocking Walker on the left side.

Junfu Han, USA TODAY NETWORK

If Decker and Sewell do their jobs well Sunday, it will certainly increase the odds of Goff staying upright and having a clean pocket to survey the field.

The two linemen could also help open up holes for Jamaal Williams and D'Andre Swift. The running back duo will be going up against a Jacksonville defense that has allowed a total of 317 rushing yards the last two weeks, including 162 a week ago against the Baltimore Ravens.

I'm willing to put my hard-earned All Lions money on Detroit winning the line-of-scrimmage battle in this Week 13 matchup.

Get the deep passing game going

Sunday would be a perfect time for Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to dial up some long pass plays for DJ Chark, who was drafted by the Jaguars, and rookie wideout Jameson Williams.

Detroit's Week 13 contest with Jacksonville marks the first time that Chark and Williams, who is making his NFL debut, will be on the same field together. And, the receiving duo is set to square off with a Jaguars defense that has permitted the eighth-most passing yards in the league (2,729).

So, if I'm Johnson, I'm going to do my best to get the deep passing game going, and to get some "explosive" plays drawn up for both Chark and Williams.