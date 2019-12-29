LionMaven
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Detroit Lions Mourn the Loss of Marvin Jones' Son

© Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
John Maakaron

On Saturday, Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. announced the passing of his youngest son, Marlo Jones.

Jones wrote via Instagram:

"Yesterday the Lord called home a piece of my family's heart, Marlo. It is hard to believe that our little angel, our fighter from day one, our son 'Marlito' has unfortunately passed away and is no longer here with us. Marlo, the joy that you brought to us everyday, with that smile, and that energy was like heaven on earth. You will always be in our hearts. We will always remember you. We did not get the chance to hear your first words (It would've been in Spanish too). We didn't get to see you run with your brothers and sister, you ran with them with your eyes everyday. We know that everything that We do from here on out will be with you. Every step we take, you will be with us. Whenever we have a bad day, We will think of your smile. We miss you already buddy and will forever love you. Rest peacefully our sweet baby boy. You have gained your wings."

The Lions & Packers organizations, fans on social media, players wives and teammates have offered their condolences.

Marlo was six months old.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Pros and Cons of Not Retaining Graham Glasgow

John Maakaron

Guard Graham Glasgow could be playing his last game for the Detroit Lions this Sunday

Should the Lions Make Cincinnati an Offer for QB Joe Burrow?

John Maakaron

Quarterback Joe Burrow has 7 touchdown passes against Oklahoma in the College Football Playoffs

3 Free-Agent Quarterback Options for the Lions in 2020

Logan Lamorandier

Our Logan Lamorandier provides three free-agent quarterbacks for the Lions to target this offseason

Austin Bryant Talks College Football Playoff

Vito Chirco

Find out what Lions EDGE rusher Austin Bryant had to say about playing in the College Football Playoff while at Clemson

Golladay Needs 82 Receiving Yards Sunday to Join Elite Company

John Maakaron

WR Kenny Golladay is 82 yards away from 1,200 receiving yards in 2019

Matt Patricia Explains Why the Packers Offense is Successful

John Maakaron

Watch as Matt Patricia discusses the Packers offense

5 Lions Who Must Improve in 2020

Logan Lamorandier

In order for the Lions to turn things around next year, here are five players that must take a step forward

Historic Streak Continues with Signing of LB Anthony Pittman

John Maakaron

LB Anthony Pittman signed to active roster, Lions announced Friday

David Blough Responds to Car Offer

John Maakaron

Watch as David Blough responds to New Orleans fan's car offer and reveals what car he presently drives

Best Lions Team of the 2010s

Vito Chirco

Find out which Lions team Vito Chirco believes was the best of the 2010s